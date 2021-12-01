Kareena Kapoor Khan adds a blast of colour to dull winter days in bright yellow & orange comfortable outfits

A fashionista by nature, Kareena Kapoor Khan has always managed to set the bar high with her choice of outfits. The mother-of-two is keeping herself busy with shoots round the clock before the new year. Bebo is also getting back into shape post the delivery of her second son, Jeh Ali Khan and she has never looked better!

Yesterday, Kareena Kapoor stepped out in a comfortable outfit that perfectly uplifted our moods. The actress rocked a yellow blouse with a dramatic frill neckline paired with blue baggy jeans. A white belt held the pants in place. Always big on accessories, the diva rocked a brown sling bag and colourful espadrilles. A pair of oversized black sunglasses and gold hoop earrings topped it off well. A dab of red lipstick was all that Bebo needed to add a pop of colour to her face.

Early this morning, the Good Newwz star rocked a monotone orange outfit that was equal parts cosy and comfortable. A tangerine oversized shirt neatly tucked into a pair of matching flared pajama pants with pinstripe patterns over it. A pair of white sneakers, sunglasses and her short hair left loose completed Bebo's off-duty look as she headed to work.

We love both of Kareena Kapoor's bright looks and think it makes for the perfect blast of colours on dull winter days. What are your thoughts on the actress' latest off-duty looks? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

