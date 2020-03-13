Kareena Kapoor Khan to Alia Bhatt: ALL the trendy blouses you can wear this summer

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public/blouses_for_summer_feature.jpg?itok=rgteSgt3

From strapless to backless, here are all the blouses you can wear along with your saree, this summer. Check it out

Sarees have always been a quintessential piece of clothing in every Indian woman’s wardrobe and there’s absolutely no denying that! From college farewells to weddings and formal meetings, the right saree can be worn at any and every important event in your life. While the quintessential nine-yard is definitely a statement-making piece, it is the blouse that brings the look together and you cannot ignore that fact! So, as the summer approaches, we have got you covered and here are our top picks for you to rock any and every drape this season.

Plunging necklines

Now, while sarees stand for all the ‘sanskari’ vibes, there’s no harm in going down the trendy lane and opting for those plunging necklines. , and have already showed the summer blouse trend their stamp of approval and it’s time you do too.

Strapless wonders

Strapless blouses are all the rage this season, with , Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra making the most of it in their respective styles. Now, like Alia and Kareena, you can give your blouse the illusion of being strapless by adding a strappy sleeve only on one shoulder. This will help you pin the drape the right way without taking away from the way it looks.

Expert Tip: If nothing works well, you can just opt for your favourite tube top to do the drill!

Strappy numbers

Skip the sleeves and opt for strappy numbers to elevate the look. The thing to keep in mind here is - the simpler the better!

Embellished blouses

It’s summer and let’s be real, no one is going to manage and wear a saree that requires a lot of effort. Simple summer sarees can be elevated with just the right amount of bling and embellishments. These kinds of blouses also work wonders with sheer, simpler drapes.

Bralettes

Now, we understand that you cannot always get different blouses made from season-to-season. So, taking you down the thrifty route, you can always opt for a bralette from the depths of your party closet and style it with your favourite saree. This is a great way to wear the same top as a blouse and then re-use it later with your party pieces.

Which blouse style would you love to try this summer? Let us know in the comments section below.

