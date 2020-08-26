Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt to Anushka Sharma's desi looks for the festive season to recreate now

Bollywood celebrities have mastered the art of glamming up for the festive season. Shop now from these links to recreate their looks and look your best.

While festivals involve a lot of ceremonies and celebrations, a major part of them is decking up and looking one's best. Nothing makes us ladies happier than dressing up, putting on some makeup and looking good for the event.

Shopping for our festivals and picking out colourful outfits is one of the best parts of the festival process. But since it is easier to shop online and get all your favourite celebrity-inspired looks at your fingertips, take a look at how you can replicate the look!

Colour blocking

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one actress who approves of this trend. She opted for a leaf green silk kurta with a hot pink skirt, perfect for the festivities. Glamorise your look further with a statement gold necklace and clutch to complete this striking look.

For similar hot pink skirts, you can shop here and here.

For green kurtas to go with, this option as well as this option will go best!

Chic ethnic look

Sara Ali Khan is known for her love for cotton kurta sets that she wears everywhere. Nothing spells festive like a bright yellow numer. Pick out a block-printed sunshine yellow v-neck kurta and matching airy palazzos and dupatta set for a simple ethnic look this festive season.

This salwar suit is very similar to that of Sara's.

This one makes for a good back up.

Pastel love

loves her pastel shades that ensure she looks elegant. Pick out a simple, subtle silk anarkali like she did. Complete your look with simple kolhapur slippers or ethnic juttis. Minimal makeup and subtle pink lips will also complement your outfit well.

This one is very similar but in a lighter shade.

This piece makes for a good option as well.

Cool blue

Florals and ethnic wear are two of Alia's favourite things. When put them together like she did and pick out a blue printed floral anarkali ethnic suit. Pair it with a matching dupatta, statement earrings and stilettos, to make for an elegant ethnic look this festive season.

This makes for a good option to recreate Alia's look.

This one makes for a good back up option.

Contemporary ethnic

knows how to give a contemporary twist to all her outfits. Pick a full-sleeve black kurta, which is all about the minimal-chic look and pair it with modern monochrome pants. Kolhapuris and oxidised chandbalis are all you will need to complete this modern look.

This black kurta will make for a similar look.

These striped bottoms will go well with it.

There you have it! Stock up and channel your inner Bollywood diva this festive season by shopping from these links.

