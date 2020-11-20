Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone: Sunset hued outfits for Chhath Puja today

For the Chhath Puja today, here are some celeb-inspired bright coloured outfits to look your fabulous best!

It is festival after festival for us! Chhath Puja is one that is celebrated today mainly in the northern states of India. It is safe to say that we don't really need an occasion or festival to dress up, but this year, we'll take what we get!

Here are some sunset-inspired looks to try out today, on the occasion of Sun Shashthi.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Always up to wear the brightest hues, we love Kareena Kapoor's bright yellow saree with a zig-zag print on it. Style your saree with a dull gold blouse like she did and complete your look with heavy earrings and your hair pulled back into a sleek bun for a glamorous look.

Alia Bhatt

Aren't too fond of bright shades but still want to participate? Take inspiration from Alia Bhatt's white anarkali with minimal orange and yellow tones and celestial patterns is just right for you to blend in and match the sun.

Deepika Padukone

For a minimal glam look, take inspiration from Deepika Padukone's head-to-toe yellow look in a bright yellow kurta set. Rows of sequins over her simple kurta added a dash of glitter to her look. Paired with simple yellow leggings and a matching dupatta, this makes for the perfect classy yet minimal look.

Sara Ali Khan

In an ombre bandhani saree, that mimicked the perfect setting sun, Sara looked spectacular as she showed us how to do colour blocking right by pairing her outfit with a bright pink blouse and matching potli. Gold bangles made for the simple statement accessories to her look.

Kriti Sanon

Can't do without florals? Kriti Sanon's flowy yellow anarkali with bursts of pink and green floral prints is something that will inspire you! Pair it with simple matching yellow leggings and a floral dupatta for a simple yet modern look this festive season.

Katrina Kaif

Looking radiant in a sunset-hued tangerine saree with violet floral prints all over, Katrina looked radiant! We love how minimally she styled the look with simple earrings and a bindi that were enough to make a statement.

Which actress' outfit are you going to take inspiration from today? Comment below and let us know.

