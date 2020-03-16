Kareena Kapoor Khan to Alia Bhatt: It’s the age of the unconventional denims

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public/jeans_feature_cover.jpg?itok=ThunRXK-

It’s now time to ditch your old skinny jeans for new age fits that are enough to make a statement. Check it out

From jeans being invented for coal miners to it turning into a fashion statement centuries later, denims have now become a quintessential piece of clothing in every wardrobe. The classic blue jeans have been etching their place through iconic red carpet looks to now, it turning into a go-to piece for every girl out there. It’s that one classic staple in every wardrobe.

Honestly, the time of skinny jeans is long gone with new-age silhouettes and cuts replacing them. From the ‘60s flare to the comfy boyfriend fit and joggers, denim has now crawled their way into every possible silhouette. All we have to say is that it’s 2020 and jeans are no longer just an accompaniment but they have managed to now turn into statement pieces by themselves.

Now, when you talk about trends, the fact that Bollywood celebrities have a great impact on them taking off and finding their way into our style choices is undeniable. Case in point, airport lobbies to promotional events, different kinds of denims have been creating a lot of buzz in B-Town lately. Celebrities like , , Kareena Kapoor Khan and many more have definitely proven their love for this bottom wear and their recent looks are enough proof of it. So, being the kind of fashion enthusiasts that we are, we dug up into our archive of celebrity pictures, to bring to you all the new denim trends that are making jaws-drop.

Baggy numbers

What are jeans if not comfy? Gone are the days of itchy, tight jeans where buttoning was a task. From mom jeans to boyfriend denims to now, baggy joggers, the jean silhouette is getting comfier and airier by the season. These rolled-up numbers can be paired with equally baggy shirts that Deepika swears by or with a skimpy cropped tee that would accentuate your curves while balancing the bagginess out.

Jogger Jeans

Now, who likes buttons anyway? By the looks of it, Kareena Kapoor Khan definitely doesn’t. Jogger jeans with strings on the waist are the best way to keep it stylish. It is athleisure at it’s best.

Bling things

Denim can be art alright? After all it’s just another canvas. Jeans can be turned into statement pieces with embellishments and embroideries that can make you stand out.

EXPERT TIP: When you have embellished jeans like Deepika’s that speaks volumes, make sure to balance it out with a simple tee or a classic tank top.

Flared bottoms

Taking the bootcut a step further, the flared denim definitely adds some vintage spunk to your look. This pair is however slightly tricky to style on different body types. They can make you look broad if you style it as Deepika did. However, if you opt for a feminine top that cinches your waist in or a crisp shirt tucked in, you’re in business.

Two-Toned

We have all been through days when you cannot decide which shade of jeans to opt for. Well, looks like this season, we’re opting for two. Double-toned denims are all the rage making it simpler for us to make a statement!

Which denim trend are you most excited to try this season? Let us know in the comments section below.

