Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Times celebs rocked the holographic look

Holographic outfits have been all the rage among celebrities and our Bollywood divas are effortlessly hopping onto the trend. The shimmery material causes a varied pattern and colours, and gives a striking look and certainly cannot be ignored. Here we have a few of our favourite holographic outfits worn by our Bollywood leading ladies.

The diva that seems to be aging backwards, Malla looked magical in a pleated iridescent Gemy Maalouf holographic gown. The outfit featured a plunging neckline, a knotted detail at the front and exaggerated long sleeves. Malaika sealed the look in a voguish way by accessorising it with fingerings, bangles and ankle-straps stilettos.

Malaika opted for yet another holographic look as she stepped out in a chic neutral-toned graphic tank top teamed with holographic ripped jeans. She tucked the tank top in and added a touch of luxury by accessorising the look with a black Gucci belt with studded details. She styled the look with a black and white Fendi tote bag and classic white sneakers.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The royal queen, Kareena Kapoor Khan walked the ramp at the Lakmé Fashion Week in a holographic gown by designer, Monisha Jaising. The off-shoulder gown featured a sweetheart neckline, criss-cross details at the front, and cut-outs at the side. It bore a voluminous flare that made her look like the queen she is. Bebo let the gown do all the talking as she skipped the accessories.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor gave us major beachwear goals as she showed off her toned body in a hologram one-piece swimsuit. The spandex Marissa Hologram number by Norma Kamail featured a scooped up neckline and a thigh-high leg cut. The Roohi actress went all out with accessories as she chose gold hoop earrings, layered gold necklaces and stacked up bracelets, making for a chic vacation look.

Count on Alia Bhatt to make any outfit look classy and ultra-glam. The actress posed in Los Angeles in a satin multi-coloured holographic co-ord ensemble from the label Peter Pilotto. The outfit featured a loose fit collared shirt with balloon-like sleeves teamed with matching flared pants. Alia ditched the accessories and simply completed the look with a powder blue handbag.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read The evergreen Madhuri Dixit Nene knows just how to nail black traditional outfits and here’s the evidence