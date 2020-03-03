Kareena Kapoor Khan to Alia Bhatt & Katrina Kaif: THESE offbeat pantsuits are enough to steal the show

The classic pantsuit is getting a makeover and here are all the offbeat ways to rock it in style. Check it out

Just like jeans are a quintessential piece of clothing in every wardrobe, pantsuits are slowing creeping in and taking a place next to them. From red carpets to airports and even weddings, pantsuits have become a classic with almost everyone trying their hands on it. In the process, we’ve seen a lot of celebrities going out of their comfort zones and trying out their hands on some of the most offbeat numbers that were enough to steal the show. So, here we have the top 5 looks that made it to our favourites list.

in Moschino

Let’s start by one of the oldest ones which managed to make the cut in spite of all the stunning pantsuits that stole the show. This Moschino number that Alia wore definitely turned a lot of heads while her effortless styling balanced out the look.

in Nikhil Thampi

Next on the list is this smoking look by Katrina Kaif. She ditched her usual shirt and made a ravishing statement in a Nikhil Thampi vest and jacket. What stole the show was the backless detailing that made the look worth stealing!

in Loewe

Moving on, Deepika Padukone is next on our list as she chose for a pantsuit by Loewe during interviews at Cannes. While the silhouette was a classic one with flared pants and a long jacket, what stole the show was the bright white and blue stripes on it. Adding to it were the bright orange heels and rectangular sunnies.

in Ralph & Russo

This list cannot be complete without a special mention of Sonam Kapoor’s suit at Cannes last year. The Ralph & Russo number made for a stunning red carpet attire as it bore a train along with the crisp silhouette of the pantsuit.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Atsu

Lastly, we have Kareena Kapoor Khan who made quite a statement in a purple suit by Atsu. While the suit bore a classic silhouette, it was the cutouts at the waist that stole the show.

Whose offbeat pantsuit is your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below.

