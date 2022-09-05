Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt to Kiara Advani: 6 Celebs and their bag sightings from the recent past

Bags are eye candies that come in too many colours and form suitable to give you happy and high doses of chic. That's exactly why these are called must-have accessories. Carrier of essentials and bringer of interest-inducing appeal, almost any day or occasion is a good one to add a new addition to your existing collection given if it has your heart and isn't unreasonably priced. Sometimes your look needn't be simple but when you want it to look fine and beyond, call in for a bag and nothing like it. Bollywood divas like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, and others have taken their fashion outings seriously. Here's us sharing a few treasured glimpses of their bag buys that date back to not-so-long ago.

No bags? Maybe you're missing out on what could go a distance and prove it is no problem to indulge in certain guilty pleasures such as filling up your closets. Time for some fun, here's your look at this bag paradise.

Janhvi Kapoor

Sometimes all you need is that one bag you can take from the gym to lunch and a hundred more locations. This is the energy you needed? Here's the Good Luck Jerry who is now mostly seen with her stylish Balenciaga Le Cagole shoulder bag. This pastel-hued beauty costs approximately Rs 2 Lakh. Is the bookmark button switched on, yet?

Kiara Advani

It feels as though there is a celebrity who doesn't love the famous Bottega Veneta Jodie bag. It's the braid-like texture, the knot, or its overall cuteness appeal, we can't pick just one favourite feature. This Rs 150,000 (approximately) bag is a win in every aspect for us. Take it to a party, date, or anywhere you, please.

Kriti Sanon

No need to overthink it, a stylish bag in an instant heart-stealer plus a count life accessory. It's ivory, can it get any better? You can wear mini dresses and the list can be continued without any count. This hobo bag with the brand's name on it can cost you up to Rs. 46,738.67. Oh, is this the definition of love?

Alia Bhatt

You know you're exactly in line with the season's favourite fashion delights when you have bags from a brand's recently launched collections. The Brahmāstra actress was spotted at the airport with Ranbir Kapoor dressed in comfy outfits. This bag made its rounds as a travel accessory with her twice. All eyes are on the Adidas x Gucci Ophidia crossbody circular bag which is priced at Rs 1,57,601. Just saying, she also owns a Duffle bag from the same collaboration.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

A bag that makes going out easy. Stop and stare, right now! The Good Newwz actress was spotted in a bright casual outfit that defined her lunch look. What also looked fancy to us was her roller messenger bag from Christian Dior. The gold find had a shoulder strap to support and the brand's monogram print stole the show here.

Malaika Arora

We love a bag made to trust. Like it's white and brown, how many outfits are you thinking of already? Mala's Muria bucket bag from Louis Vuitton has seen quite a few places. It's functional and that's why this Rs. 3,69,442.96 accessory is a good add-on.

Ananya Panday

Black bags are always here, like in a big way. Also when it's fashionable, it's like we see it, we want it and can wait no longer. The Liger actress was photographed multiple times with her quilted tote bag from Yves Saint Laurent. And quick to join the same club were actresses Mouni Roy and Pooja Hegde who also carried this Rs 3,48,600 accessory. It's black, so we would call it our favourite too.

