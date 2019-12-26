Kareena Kapoor Khan to Alia Bhatt: THIS is what your favourite Bollywood stars wore on Christmas

With it being the festive season, our celebs are serving us some really amazing looks, let's check out all the celeb looks from yesterday.

Celebrity stylist, Anisha Jain in an interview with Pinkvilla had revealed how it has become an absolute must for an actor to have a stylist. Be it going to the gym, getting spotted at the airport, stepping out with friends and family or promoting their films, our celeb's are always acing the style game.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped out with her munchkin Taimur and was spotted visiting Mount Mary. The diva then headed to the Kapoor Christmas lunch with her husband and tiny tot, Taimur. Kareena opted for a retro inspired polka dot jumpsuit. Her look featured a high collared neck, bouffant bishop sleeves and flared pants belted at the waist. She completed her look with a sleek bun, red lips and a black sling bag. We love the look from head to toe.

Alia Bhatt made her debut at the famous Kapoor Christmas lunch with beau, . Alia walked in wearing a breezy pastel blue and pink number. Her checkered outfit featured a high round neck with cropped batwing and waist cut-outs. She styled her look with brushed open hair, filled in brows, pink cheeks and lips and nude strappy heels.

Malaika Arora also stepped out in the city as she visited church. The stunner looked absolutely stunning in a red bodycon dress. Her look featured high neck and full sleeves. She styled her look with a clean ponytail, minimal makeup and a hint of lip and cheek tint and white sneakers.

Ananya Panday

Debutant Ananya Panday whose had a great run at the movies this year also stepped out on Christmas Day. Ananya kept it simple and casual as she picked a deep blue full sleeves crop top featuring a high neck. She teamed her crop top with a pair of high waisted distressed white skinny jeans. Ananya styled her look with brushed open hair, a lip balm and daddy sneakers.

The day gone by sure did serve us some really amazing looks. With it being the festive period we are so sure that we are going to be getting very many interesting looks in the year to come. Whose look was your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

