Kareena Kapoor Khan to Ananya Panday: 5 Times celebrities ditched their high heels for chunky sneakers

Sneakers have now replaced heels and here are the top 5 times, celebs ditched their heels for chunky sneakers. Check it out
2317 reads Mumbai
Comfort has replaced glamour and one of the by-products of this replacement is the increased popularity of sneakers. From airports to dinner parties and even red carpets, chunky sneakers have been a staple to almost every event making it one of the most loved footwear trends of 2020. Now, Bollywood celebrities have also shown their love towards this new piece of comfort and here are all the times the leading ladies ditched their heels.  

Kareena Kapoor Khan 

Bebo has managed to stay relevant even after 20 years in the industry and what makes you think her style wouldn’t? She is often ditching the glamorous heels for sporty sneakers and honestly, we agree with most of her laid back and effortless looks these days!

Deepika Padukone

Who would’ve thought that a pair of chunky shoes would look great with an OTT tulle gown? Well, Deepika Padukone is here to change that perception. 

She even made quite the statement as she paired her pantsuit with funky sneakers which absolutely stole the show!

Alia Bhatt

Comfort is always the key especially when you have flowy dresses and monochromatic silk wonders. Alia always likes to go all out and this mauve number paired with matching sneakers makes quite the case!

Ananya Panday

Changing norms of how Bollywood actresses dress, Ananya Panday is surely bringing her millennial sense to all her clothing and her platform sneakers are always there at her aid. 

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi showed the world how its done as she took her sneaker game to the next level. She styled the Louis Vuitton chunkies with a silver dress making it a perfect choice for Saturday nights!

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below. 

