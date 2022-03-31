Kareena Kapoor Khan to Ananya Panday: Celeb inspired ribbed tops that are a PERFECT blend of comfort and style

Ribbed tops are knitted tops that are covered in rows of vertical lines. This fabric, though especially worn during winters, can also be styled up during the summers for comfort and style. Lightweight knitted material feels cosy on the skin and the ribbed texture adds a classy touch to it. Here are celeb-inspired ribbed tops of different times namely - cut-out, cropped, off-shoulder, that are perfect for this season. For a casual night out or dinner dates, you can easily team up these tops with a skirt or jeans to look fabulous.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fun look consisted of a neon green-hued ribbed top and panelled multicolour skirt. The flowy skirt and the vibrant vibe gave us summer energy. While Bebo’s makeup and hairdo were on point, her ribbed top with cut-out detail at the neckline gave her both turtle neck and square neck styles that stole our hearts. The stylish top was a chic choice and we think everyone must have a ribbed cut-out detail top in their wardrobe this summer!

Ananya Panday

This summer, keep your style cool and sassy by taking cues from Ananya Panday. The millennial style diva wore a ribbed orange sleeveless crop top and teamed it up with offbeat cargo pants oozing street-core vibes. Her off duty style was chic and uber-cool and the casualness of the outfit was given a Gen-Z tweak with the 3D patch pockets on her pants and the ribbed texture of her solid-hued top.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor’s casual look is perfect for a coffee date. She teamed her high waisted jeans with an off-shoulder ribbed top in a rouge hue that complimented her complexion very well. The full sleeve ribbed top hugged her body like a glove highlighting her envious curves. The off-shoulder number is perfect to be teamed with an A-line skirt or denim shorts for your summer vacation looks.

Which diva’s snazzy ribbed top do you like the most? Tell us in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 5 Times Alia Bhatt proved black jeans will take no backseat but keep your style ultra-cool