From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Ananya Panday: Here’s what celebs wore for HOLI and it is worth a glimpse

Yesterday, we saw quite a lot of celebs ring in Holi in their special way. So, here are all the looks from the day gone by that you cannot miss.

Fashion has become an integral part of Bollywood. From festivals to weddings and red carpet events, celebrities have always made sure to put their best foot forward and there’s no denying that! Each day we see looks that raise the bar high. Some manage to steal our hearts while others are drab and can be done in a better way. However, yesterday, we saw some of the most stunning celebs celebrating the festival of colours in their own special way. Check it out

Kareena Kapoor Khan

First up, we have Kareena Kapoor Khan who stepped out with her little munchkin, Taimur to celebrate Holi. Keeping the tradition alive, the diva opted for a white kurta set. She styled it with a matching dupatta draped around her neck and large black sunnies that covered most of her face. A bold red lip completed her look and we loved the fact that she kept the look simple and classic.

Next on the list is Alia Bhatt who ringed in Holi with her beau, Ranbir Kapoor. For a festive party in the city, the couple chose to co-ordinate in white outfits. While Alia kept the tradition alive in a white kurta and jhumkas, Ranbir opted for a classic white shirt and a baseball hat.

Katrina Kaif was also spotted in the city where she celebrated Holi in an all-white look. The diva added colour to her white attire with a colourful dupatta that was draped around her shoulders. Loose open hair brushed her shoulders and completed her look.

Ms Padukone kept her Holi look comfortable and trendy as she chose for her trusted denim jeans and styled it with a white crop top that knotted in the front. The actress then kept her hair open while she let the colours on her face and shirt be the statement.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline managed to go all out this Holi as she opted for a gorgeous lehenga set by Punit Balana. The white number featured embroideries a pink thread that made for a stunning contrast. She then let her hair open and opted for a gorgeous glam to complete her look.

Ananya Panday

Lastly, we have Ananya Panday who in true millennial fashion ringed in Holi in a pair of denim shorts and a tee. She let the tie-dye details on the tee scream ‘Holi’ while she kept the rest of her look comfy and sporty with a pair of sneakers and a large tote bag.

Whose look from Holi was your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below.

