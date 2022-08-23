Kareena Kapoor Khan and her cool squad made Monday night a happy one in style; Yay or Nay?

Rarely does there come a time when we don't see a Monday as mundane, that time of the week when we need to officially switch on that work mode in us to get through the days until the weekend. It's all in our minds, to be honest. Turns out that a working day can be certainly fun as proven by Indian fashion designer and Entrepreneur, Manish Malhotra last night. Fans of fashion such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karishma Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Natasha Poonawalla ensured it was a chic get-together and we don't think that we're waiting for the weekend to approach us. Anything to dress up, have some delicious meal, and talk about everything possible under the earth.

We adore a fashion bunch that never disappoints. Check it all out. It can't get any more obvious. From the looks of their outfits, we can tell zero-fuss was the code they followed, especially our ever-favourite Bebo. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress rocked an Anine Bing t-shirt which had a crew neck and short sleeves. This printed number was clubbed with black flared trousers which had a drawcord. When does a monochrome look fail to display a natty appeal? The mother-of-two further styled up her OOTD with white sneakers and a black handbag that had a printed red scarf tied to it. Simple and very classy, that's just what we adore.

The rest of the crew kept their cool show on with a good mix of casuals and a sporty vibe in a printed sweatshirt as seen on Karan, a midi black dress donned by Karisma, a metallic gold jacket, and a knee-length jacket as chosen by Natasha Poonawalla and Manish hopped onto a peppy colour fest mode in a colourful printed shirt.

Whose look has your vote? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor to Ananya Panday: 6 Celebs who proved ribbed tops are ever the chicest