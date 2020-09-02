Kareena Kapoor Khan and her love for denim on denim attire is REAL & we are grabbing all the style cues

What better way to look your best than denim on denim attire? Take style cues from Bebo and look sensational just like her!

As long as we know Bebo has always been a classics lover. While she does dabble her way into trendy ensembles, you'll always find her going back to her usual classics for her off-duty style and there's no denying that! I mean, classics are called classics for a reason, right?

Nothing beats a safe, stylish and again 'classic' attire like denim on denim. As easy as it sounds to pull off, things can go wrong very easily if not styled perfectly. So, we're here grabbing all the style cues from none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan who literally loves her denim on denim ensembles!

First up is one of our favourite looks! Bebo broke the monotony of her light-washed jeans jacket and pants with a contrasting black mesh top. Way to make even the most casual of outfits to look glamorous!

Now, we know people love hanging out with friends and lounging around in their jeans. But something doesn't sound okay, right? As trendy and easy jeans are to pull off, they're never always comfortable but be rest assured if you have a baggy pair like Kareena's! Style it with an equally bulky jacket and an oversized tee and you'll be good to go! As hip it looks, you'll surely have a field day with its comfort level!

If you aren't a big fan of wearing loose fitted clothing throughout, you can switch things up with a plain t-shirt and layer it with a sleeveless denim jacket for maximum comfort and style!

Moving on to more glamorous looks, you can always step out of your comfort zone and opt for newer denim washes and silhouettes. This acid-washed wonder was styled with an equally trendy waistcoat top that made for perfect denim on denim ensemble!

If nothing works, just grab your favourite pair of jeans and knot a matching shirt around the waist. Top it off with a hat and you'll be good to go!

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: 3 Times MAXIMALISM was Deepika Padukone's style mantra

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×