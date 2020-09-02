  1. Home
  2. fashion

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her love for denim on denim attire is REAL & we are grabbing all the style cues

What better way to look your best than denim on denim attire? Take style cues from Bebo and look sensational just like her!
3939 reads Mumbai Updated: September 2, 2020 04:14 pm
Kareena Kapoor Khan and her love for denim on denim attire is REAL & we're grabbing all the style cuesKareena Kapoor Khan and her love for denim on denim attire is REAL & we're grabbing all the style cues
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

As long as we know Bebo has always been a classics lover. While she does dabble her way into trendy ensembles, you'll always find her going back to her usual classics for her off-duty style and there's no denying that! I mean, classics are called classics for a reason, right? 

Nothing beats a safe, stylish and again 'classic' attire like denim on denim. As easy as it sounds to pull off, things can go wrong very easily if not styled perfectly. So, we're here grabbing all the style cues from none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan who literally loves her denim on denim ensembles! 

First up is one of our favourite looks! Bebo broke the monotony of her light-washed jeans jacket and pants with a contrasting black mesh top. Way to make even the most casual of outfits to look glamorous!

Now, we know people love hanging out with friends and lounging around in their jeans. But something doesn't sound okay, right? As trendy and easy jeans are to pull off, they're never always comfortable but be rest assured if you have a baggy pair like Kareena's! Style it with an equally bulky jacket and an oversized tee and you'll be good to go! As hip it looks, you'll surely have a field day with its comfort level!

If you aren't a big fan of wearing loose fitted clothing throughout, you can switch things up with a plain t-shirt and layer it with a sleeveless denim jacket for maximum comfort and style! 

Moving on to more glamorous looks, you can always step out of your comfort zone and opt for newer denim washes and silhouettes. This acid-washed wonder was styled with an equally trendy waistcoat top that made for perfect denim on denim ensemble! 

If nothing works, just grab your favourite pair of jeans and knot a matching shirt around the waist. Top it off with a hat and you'll be good to go! 

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: 3 Times MAXIMALISM was Deepika Padukone's style mantra

Credits :instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea being summoned again by CBI to Shweta sharing chats
Mrunal Thakur’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling nepotism, TV actor tag, losing Sultan, Thugs, Dangal
Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking statements about Sushant’s family, MeToo allegations and Ankita Lokhande
Katy Perry on Smile, her baby girl, love for India and Taylor Swift’s Folklore
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement