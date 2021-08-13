Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor’s OOTD screams 'Sibling Style Game done right'

Raksha Bandhan is almost round the corner and here are B-town’s ever-fashionable sisters Bebo and Lolo serving our screens with another sibling style goal to bookmark. Spending time with your sibling never gets old or rather boring to be precise. From borrowing each other’s clothes to finishing up the last scoop of ice cream in the refrigerator, the bond that is shared every day remains unparalleled no matter the fights involved.

While Kareena Kapoor Khan arrived at her uncle’s residence in Bandra today, her sister Karisma Kapoor also marked her attendance looking modish as always. But, there’s someone else who made the much-awaited debut, Bebo's little boy, Jeh and the paparazzi couldn’t keep calm because who would not want to see the adorable baby? Our eyes were also set on what the Kapoor sisters wore. Kareena kept it ultra-casual with a grey jacket that featured a zipper detail and white typography on the sleeves which read Puma. She clubbed it with black track pants and white Puma shoes highlighted with blue and green. Bebo wrapped her look with black full-rimmed sunnies, tresses left open, and a pout as vibrant and charming as her.

On the other hand, Karisma made black her style language for the day. She picked out a collared maxi dress that bore beige and black geometric prints. Her full-sleeved dress also entailed buttons and made for an easy-breezy case. Her Chanel bag with gold chain detail complemented her look. To round off her look, she chose dual beaded bracelets, a black watch, footwear, and black sunglasses. Although, her blue mask looked a little contrasting with the black theme.

What do you think about their outfits? A Yay or Nay? Let us know in the comments below.

