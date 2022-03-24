Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor twin in co-ord outfits perfect for the balmy summers: Yay or Nay?

Two of the most stylish sisters in the Bollywood industry who have made their mark with the films they've been part of, are Kareena and Karisma Kapoor. Bebo and Lolo have often talked about the impact the other has on their lives and how they are each other's, go-to people. The Kapoor sisters have also proved that their style game is top-notch and relatable, making them icons.

Today, the sisters stepped out to spend some time with each other. Keeping in mind the balmy and sweltering weather, the Kapoor sisters twinned in coordinated sets. Bebo rocked a cotton striped set that featured a shirt tunic with red floral embroidery on her sleeves, paired with matching striped loose fit pants and complete with black slippers. She added a dose of luxury to her outfit by carrying with her the Bottega Veneta Jodie bag in a blue shade, priced a whopping Rs. 2,20,000 and a pair of black tinted sunglasses to beat the heat.

Lolo on the other hand showed us how to go desi this summer. The diva opted for a printed cotton anarkali in shades of pink and brown, styled with matching palazzo pants. To complete this desi look, Lolo rocked a pair of golden kolhapuri slippers and oversized sunglasses, complete with a chain-link sling bag.

The sisters struck a pose for the paparazzi with their lustrous locks left open. What are your thoughts on Bebo and Lolo's summer coordinated sets? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon to Kylie Jenner: 5 Celebs prove white jumpsuits are the winning summer outfit