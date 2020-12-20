Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora give their off duty looks an EXPENSIVE upgrade with LV and YSL bags

While they weren't actually twinning and dressed in contrasting outfits, Kareena and Malaika did match their arm candy while stepping out together! Take a look.

Both Kareena Kapoor Khan and are fashionistas in their rightful sense. The Bollywood besties have time and again proved that they are open to experimenting when it comes to fashion and aren't afraid to set new trends. A few days ago, Malla and Bebo were spotted visiting a close friend's house and made heads turn with their contrastingly different looks!

While Malika picked out a glittery rainbow Gucci pleated maxi skirt and amped up the dazzle with a silver bomber jacket and shimmery boots, Bebo kept it simple and fuss-free in a cotton tee by H&M and black leggings. While their outfits were a complete opposite of each other, we couldn't help but notice that the divas managed to add a twinning element to their looks with their fabulous arm candy!

Keeping up with her glamorous, fabulous look, Malaika picked out a YSL Monogram Medium Rainbow Chain shoulder bag that costs a whopping 1,095 USD or around Rs 90,000 INR!

Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the other hand, elevated her off-duty fuss-free look with a fabulous brand new Louis Vuitton Capucines mini handbag with colourful rainbow-hued fringes on it from the brand's SS20 collection that costs around 4,400 USD or Rs. 3,23,871 INR.

While both the diva's bags were from different luxury houses, they both had rainbow hues on them!

Who's bag would you rather have - Kareena Kapoor Khan's or Malaika Arora's? Comment below and let us know!

Credits :viral bhayani

