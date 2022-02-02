Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora showed how to rock denim like fashionistas: Yay or Nay?

Sun's out and where's your girl gang? Looks like all of us have accepted the pandemic life, not that we have an option and the only way to keep us going forward and looking at the bright side of life is by staying connected with our friends. Some of us use this as an opportunity to play dress up and there's always merit of a fun side that makes it all worth it when you get some memorable pictures together.

Contemplating a lunch with your crew soon? This inspiration will have you biding goodbye to outfits that are barely capable of making a statement. B-town's cool girls and besties for life, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, and Mallika Bhat were photographed outside a restaurant this afternoon clad in their fashionable getups and girl, here's denim proving that it never fails to stand the test of time.

Mala picked out a printed neutral-toned tank top and styled the backless number in a typical bombshell style with high-waist black boot-cut jeans. She had a white Bottega Veneta arm candy to complement her OOTD. The 48-year-old sure looked like the one born to make jaw drops and her sleek ponytail taking her to look to another glam height is the ultimate proof.

Bebo got her sartorial play right in causals that comprised blue straight-cut jeans that featured an elastic waistband. She combined it with Loewe x Paula's Ibiza t-shirt that bore a colourful landscape graphic print. The 41-year-old's look was complete with Isabel Marant's cotton tote bag that bore a red flocked logo. The spiffy stunner tied her hair into a bun to seal her look.

