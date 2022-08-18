Kareena Kapoor Khan in an Anine Bing printed tee and trousers is a casual look done so right; Yay or Nay?

Anything worn by Kareena Kapoor Khan becomes a movement for such is the good influence she has on us. Be it in polished blazers, stay-all-day kind of co-ordinated outfits, or ethnic kurta suits, her fashion treats have come in handy from AM to PM. This is exactly what a true and an OG fashion girl does. If you're hooked on a hunt on how to put out a laid-back and cool casual look, this is a chic style goal. Just saying, waste no more time, this is good to take you on a slay outing.

Trust that t-shirts are evergreen-winning outfits that exist to bring all the chicness to you. Defining comfort is what it does best as you can totally see here. Bebo rocked a tee from the Anine Bing X Terry O'Neill capsule collection. This short-sleeved number had a screen-printed pictorial representation of Brigitte Bardot from Terry O'Neill's work archives.

This crew-neck attire also included prints of Terry's autograph placed on one sleeve and the brand's logo was positioned right below the main graphic print. Kareena rocked this Rs. 8,100 t-shirt with straight-fit deep blue trousers. She kept it tucked in and had both held together and tight with a white belt. Bebo approved this outfit to be party-apt as she wore this to Saif Ali Khan's birthday celebration. Stealing the show is the Pataudi and Khan clan here.

Kareena sealed off her look with espadrilles to go with her tee and kept it simple with her hair left down and eyes that looked beautiful with some kohl on.

