From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Anushka Sharma: Here are all the looks from yesterday you CANNOT miss

From chic airport looks to fun nautical attires, these looks from the day gone by are worth a glimpse. Check it out

From airport to the runways and the red carpet, Bollywood celebrities have always been on top of their game when it comes to fashion and there’s absolutely no denying that1 from desi attires to some of the most stunning gowns, the B-Town beauties have always managed to raise the bar high. Yesterday, it proved to be no different as divas like and Kareena Kapoor set some major goals with their casual wardrobe.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

First on the list is Kareena Kapoor Khan who made sure to make the most of her casual wardrobe. For the day out, she chose for a pair of red flared pants that casually brushed the floors while a white nautical striped shirt was carefully tucked in. A classic winged eyeliner and flawless base made for a stunning glam while her wavy locks were left open in a side-part.

Anushka Sharma

The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress is next on our list as she stepped out in her ultra-comfortable airport attire. For the travel ahead of her, she chose for rolled-up baggy denim and styled it with an oversized Balenciaga t-shirt. Long grey socks and chunky white sneakers added a sporty touch while a Louis Vuitton cross-body bag made a stunning statement.

Karisma Kapoor

Next on the list is the Darling of the ‘90s, Karima Kapoor. The diva stepped out in a co-ord set by Saaksha & Kinni. The set bore a pair of flared pants with was styled with a matching blue-hued stripped top that featured dangling strings all over. Statement hoops and flawless makeup completed her look.

Janhvi Kapoor

Lastly, we have Janhvi Kapoor on the list who stepped out in her favourite attire - the kurta pyjama set. The powder blue set featured a printed kurta with ruffled sleeves which was paired with a pair of matching pyjama pants that cropped right above her ankles. She then left her natural waves open and accessorised the look with jhumkas.

Whose look from the day fone by is your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below.

