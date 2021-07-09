Kareena Kapoor Khan to Anushka Sharma, Nora Fatehi: When celebs were OBSESSED with organza sarees

Throwing it back to when celebs went all out with their love for organza sarees. Check it out

Sarees have always been that evergreen piece of clothing that suit women of every tone, size and ethnicity. Obviously, they do change with region to region, the simplicity and elegance of a nine yard is bound to make a statement. Our Bollywood celebrities know this fact really well and hence are always looking for a way to go all out and drape their sarees in style. Just like every other outfit has trends that come and go, there was a time when organza sarees were all the rage and we have enough proof!

We’d like to start off this look with this gorgeous Sabyasachi drape that Anushka adorned. Right from the minty green colour to the statement earrings and that messy low-bun, she made us all fall in love with organza sarees.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo took things to the next level as she picked out a custom made drape with ‘Bebo’ hand-painted over it. It was quite a treat to see how Kareena added a modern touch to the pastel organza saree with her blouse.

Nora Fatehi

As someone who is known for her choices in trendy attires, the actress picked out a white Sabyasachi drape and boy did she leave the world gasping. Going down the classic Indian way, the actress picked out a statement necklace while her curled up hair added extra oomph to the look.

Talking about organza sarees, we cannot miss this gorgeous red wonder that Alia Bhatt wore to an event in the city. She only let the drape do the talking and kept the rest of the look simple and elegant.

Jonas

PeeCee celebrated Diwali with her husband, Nick Jonas in a mustard organza saree. She styled the floral number with a gold strapped blouse while a pair of statement earrings elevated her look.

Whose organza saree is your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: 5 Times Ananya Panday donned lehengas in the shades of cream and gold

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×