From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Anushka Sharma, Organza saree is the latest obsession of Bollywood divas

Organza sarees have been the current favourite clothing piece and here we have enough proof! Check it out

Sarees are the quintessential piece of clothing in every Indian woman’s wardrobe and there’s no denying that! They can literally be worn everywhere from weddings to red carpets to even the airport. While sarees have a popular piece of clothing for years now, people have now started opting trendier silhouette and newer designs. From ruffled wonders to concept sarees, there is an endless array of options to chose from. However, the Bollywood divas are now clearly crushing over organza sarees and we have enough proof!

First up, we have Kareena Kapoor Khan who recently wore a stunning organza saree for the promotions of her new movie, Good Newwz. The Picchika saree was custom-made with Bebo written in the front. The flowy organza clearly gives a feminine touch to the look.

Next up, we have who made a gorgeous statement in an organza saree by Sabyasachi. The saree bore floral prints all-over that made sure all eyes were on her. She styled her sare with a pair of long dangle earring that perfectly complemented the drape.

Moving on, we have who opted for a similar organza saree in green. She styled her floral drape with a noodle-strap blouse and her accessory of choice was her mangalsutra.

Next, we have who wore the organza saree in the classic white hue. It then bore gold borders around its hem that served as a great contrast.

We also have who made sure all eyes were on her as she wore a bright red organza wonder by Picchika. The nine-yard bore small floral embroidery around the hem of the pallu and we are absolute fans of it!

We also have who rocked the organza drape in white. Her drape featured a white lacy embroidery along its hem that made for a stunning statement.

Lastly, we have who wore the plush fabric in the form of a gown and we instantly turned into fans of it!

Whose look is your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :INSTAGRAM

