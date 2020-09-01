Kareena Kapoor Khan is back to dressing up and makes jaws drop in a monochromatic ensemble: Yay or Nay?

Have you missed your favourite celebrities play dress up? Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest all white ensemble is a treat to sore eyes!

Over the last few months, the one thing we have missed is Yay or Nays! For all those who know us, you know how big of a fan we are of celebrity style and the pandemic put a pause to the whole idea of Bollywood fashion. While we did have quite a lot of looks to fall back to, we do love the fact that things are slowly getting back to normal and this time we have Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest look to keep us company!

Bebo who's now expecting her second child has been making quite the most of her initial pregnancy days as she is often seen stepping out in her off duty style. This time around her look is quite put together as she made a lot of heads turn in a monochromatic ensemble. Nothing screams 'statement' like white especially when you know all the A to Z of styling. For her day out, she chose for an off white pair of formal pleated pants that were fastened at the waist using a broad belt in the same colour. She styled the look with a sheer top that bore dotted textural elements throughout. The white top further featured a tie-up bow around her neck while baggy balloon sleeves added more to the look.

In true Bebo essence, she styled the look with a sleek bun while giving full attention to her pearl drop earrings. Like always her glam was on point with a minimal eyeliner backed with a flawless base, blushed cheeks and a glossy lip.

We love a good monochromatic look especially when it comes to playing it safe with colours and silhouettes!

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut looks resplendent in a Manipuri Phanek by Robert Naorem: Yay or Nay?

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×