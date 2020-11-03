Kareena Kapoor Khan beats the heat and does maternity style right in a comfy polka dot slip dress: Yay or Nay?

The actress, who has been keeping herself busy and hasn't let the pandemic or her pregnancy weigh her down, was spotted out and about in the city, giving us maternity style goals!

When Kareena Kapoor Khan wears something, it is an instant hit. The diva has been giving us style and fashion goals for a while, both with her on-screen appearances and off it as well. Bebo is expecting her second child with , not like it has held her back from wearing anything she wants and continuing to experiment with her look, giving us maternity goals!

All set to beat the heat in Mumbai, Kareena Kapoor Khan picked out a simple white slip dress with a high low hem. The white v neck number with black scattered polka dots on it hung loose on Kareena's body, making for the perfect breezy pick.

Keeping it casual, the actress picked out a pair of gold sliders to add a touch of glam to her look. Her only choice of accessory was her go-to pitch-black wayfarers that she wore with her mask to shield her face. Her hair too was pulled back into a sleek, tight bun away from her face for a fuss-free, easy look.

When she was pregnant with Taimur Ali Khan, the actress' favourite choice of outfits was breezy gowns, so it doesn't come as a surprise to see her sporting this maxi number out and about, making for the perfect off-duty look.

We love Kareena Kapoor Khan's fuss-free and easy look that makes for the perfect summer dress for all moms-to-be!

What are your thoughts on Bebo's look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :viral bhayani

