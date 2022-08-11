Kareena Kapoor Khan in a Begum Pret kurta suit is a gorgeous green desi girl; Yay or Nay?

Glamour is a great but what makes it even better is when it comes in all things green. After all isn't this hue the future? Do we need a perfect occasion to wear this hue? If yes, it's Raksha Bandhan today and soon you'll see yourself look for inspirations to doll up and celebrate Bappa on Ganesh Chaturthi. We ran a regular scrutiny of what could serve us good on a sartorial level and turns out we stopped and stared and simulatneously saved ourselevs from eye-tiring job of checking through endless inspirations. Thank goodness for the royal fashion star, Kareena Kapoor Khan and her green desi attire, we got lucky for we found the best.

Our day only gets better when Bebo shows up in chic and elegant outfits. It's a routine we're used to and can't and never will get tired of. Here's an ethnic ensemble you can add to your list of what-to-wear this festive season. Like most of us the Kapoor clan too joined together to ring in the festival at Randhir Raj Kapoor's residence. Sisters, brothers and the familia dressed up in ethnic outfits and Kareena too donned a pretty one from Begum Pret priced at Rs. 22,800.

This mint green Mira kurta suit looked one with the an A-line kurta designed using zari silk. It's royalty factor was upped with lace embroidered neckline which looked lovely with embellishments and scalloped border, flared see-through sleeves made with organza fabric. This midi kurta was clubbed with straight-fit pants which looked alluring with floral embroidery and broad scalloped hems. Also oozing charm was her sequin embroidered dupatta. Kareena looked desi perfect with silver jhumkas, black sunnies, embroidered juttis and a nude-toned tote bag. She wore a ponytail and stuck to minimal makeup and bindi to seal her look.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

