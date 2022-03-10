Kareena Kapoor Khan in Bella Freud's white tee & biker shorts proves she's a queen like no other: Yay or Nay?

You don't need a fashion connoisseur to tell you that even the simplest look can make a statement. It won't take us too long to get to the brink of spring, because summer fashion too has cool things in store for us all. Do you remember the days when biker shorts in multiple hues were your friend? It refuses to let go of comfort and the uber-cool aesthetic it offers, so we're here to stay. These shorts are very much alive and in trend, giving you all the more reasons to add some to the closet.

Are you having a bad day? You're due for a coffee we guess. That caffeine kick isn't always bad but how about counting on a look that can be a mood-booster too? Set easy, chic, and light as the tone of the day just as Kareena Kapoor Khan showed us how to nail a look. She started her day dressed in a Bella Freud oversized white t-shirt that featured typography printed in blue. "The Queen Of My World" is a typical Bebo vibe. Isn't it? This organic cotton jersey tee with a crew-neck was clubbed with black biker shorts that absolutely twinned with her coffee cup and phone's cover. You can't sleep on a reference like this when it ticks off the paid-attention-to-details box. Expect such a slogan to leave your jaws dropped when the Bollywood's style star brings it to the front and look at how she's showing that keeping it cool is always right.

The Veere Di Wedding actress sealed off her dashing look with white sneakers and black sunnies. Kareena's hair was open, super straight, and she had her sunnies in place.

