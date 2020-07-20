Kareena Kapoor Khan to Blake Lively: When celebrities pulled off the androgynous look with ease 

The Androgynous trend has been around for the longest time and celebrities have slowly started to ease their way into the style. Take a look at how they did it!

Breaking gender norms and stepping away from stereotypes, is one of the biggest fashion trends currently. With occasionally opting for skirts, celebrities like Harry Styles, Jared Leto and more wearing blouses and outfits with lace, ruffles and pearls on them, the lines seem to be blurring.

Women are not stepping down either. Not just pantsuits, but they are embracing three-piece suits, ties and more experimental pieces without playing it safe. It is all about rule-breaking and making a statement now. Take a look at some of the best androgynous looks sported by leading ladies.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Looking like a true blue royal in a bandhgala by Raghavendra Rathore, Kareena Kapoor Khan pulled off this look well. She completed the look with stilettos that matched her bandhgala and centre-parted hair.

Kiara Advani

During the promotions of Good Newwz, it seems like Kiara took some style tips from Kareena for she too stepped out in a crisp black suit that she wore over a white shirt and a black tie, giving all the men a run for their money! Complete with black boots and her hair pulled up, she looked strong and confident.

Blake Lively

The Gossip Girl star who is known to experiment with her style wore a suit and gave all the men a run for their money in the baby pink number! A matching waistcoat and silver tie completed her formal outfit while her blonde locks were left loose and styled into free-flowing waves.



Sharma left everybody spell-bound when she carried off the 4-piece suit on the red carpet of an awards show. She looked dapper in the blue check number and completed it with black boots and an ear cuff to add to the edge!

Leighton Meester

At a formal event, Leighton put on her most formal outfit, a chic black suit and matching tie over a crisp white shirt and aced the look! Complete with black pumps and dark eyeshadow, she looked edgy and fabulous.

Ahuja

Always open to experimenting, Sonam too sported the androgynous look and made jaws drop. She wore a black tuxedo and completed it with a matching bowtie and strappy black stilettos. A box clutch completed the diva's formal look.

Rihanna

RiRi is yet another Hollywood personality who doesn't shy away from experimenting with risque new looks. She aced the androgynous look in a striped oversized top and trousers co-ord set and topped it over with a navy blue oversized blazer. Grey stilettos and ruby red lips completed her experimental yet edgy look.

Who according to you pulled off the androgynous look best? Comment below and let us know.

