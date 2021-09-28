Kareena Kapoor Khan in a blue dress and Dior bag proved our style needn't be as gloomy as the day; Yay or Nay?

The best time to admire pretty dresses is almost every single minute. Whether you're a fan of mini dresses or eye-soothing hues, you can have all your needs sorted with Kareena Kapoor Khan as your fashion master. Anything picked out by the Good Newwz star is quick to grab the iconic status. Check out her latest look packed with chicness.

It’s almost every day Bebo showers our screens with top-notch outfits and arm candies. It often makes us wonder how she’s had it all down pat. Today, although the rains were pouring, we managed to get our style dose. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actress picked out a gorgeous Melissa Odabash’s becky sky shirt dress that came with a collar and bell sleeves that ended with scalloped cuffs similar to that of the outfit’s hemline that was glammed up with the detail of a Schiffli. Bebo’s V-neck tiered dress was accessorised with a beaded necklace, fingering, stacked bangles, oversized black sunnies, and a Dior saddle tote bag designed with a shoulder strap and oblique jacquard. She rounded out her breezy outfit with Chanel’s red and white slides. The low bun look suits her so fine.

Her sister Karisma Kapoor chose a relaxed style mode with an orange oversized tee, black sleeveless coat, and pants. Lolo loves a black moment and here we see it so obvious with her handbag, sunglasses, and multi-coloured sneakers.

How many hearts for Bebo's look? Let us know in the comments below.

