Kareena Kapoor Khan is a boss lady in every way: 5 Times she looked daunting in pantsuits

When we think of style icons, the name that comes to our mind is Kareena Kapoor Khan. She has been a trendsetter since she stepped foot into this industry and has never failed to make us drool over her undying charisma till date. Bebo carries every outfit she dons with confidence and here are all the times she looked like a boss in a pantsuit.

Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the show as she was seen rocking an all-black pantsuit by designer Nikhil Thampi. The daunting attire featured a one-sleeve, single-breasted blazer which was paired with black formal pants. The actress skipped the accessories and sealed the look with black pointed-toe heels.

Kareena made quite a strong style statement as she stepped out in a sober, toned-down classic pantsuit from Armani. The outfit featured a tailored blazer that bore the word Armani, in a glossy fabric that quietly stood out at the waist. It was teamed with a pair of black tapered trousers and Bebo rounded off the look with a pair of black pencil heels and diamond studs.

The begum of Bollywood can definitely rock any outfit that she wears. Kareena looked like a vision as she wore a maroon pantsuit from Osman Studio. The blazer jacket came with an extra pair of sleeves which were tied at the waist and was teamed with straight fitted pants. The deep V-neck blazer jacket was layered over a lacy bralette that added a feminine touch to the outfit. She accessorised the look with diamond earrings.

Kareena gave us major boss lady vibes as she was seen dressed in a deep purple pantsuit by Atsu Sekhose. The blazer featured a plunging neckline, a cinched waist, and was intricately cut out to show off skin in a subtle way. It was paired with matching formal flared pants. Bebo completed the look with a pair of nude stilettos and a slinky minimal neckpiece.

Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to remind us that she truly is the queen of Bollywood. She was spotted wearing a subtle yet attention-commanding pantsuit that had us hooked. Kareena looked all kinds of gorgeous in this charcoal grey Peter Do pantsuit featuring a jacket with a plunging neckline along with a risque cut, sharp silhouette and fitted pants. She added a feminie touch to the daunting outfit by pairing it with black pumps.

Which pantsuit by Kareena Kapoor Khan is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.

