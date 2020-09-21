  1. Home
  2. fashion

Kareena Kapoor Khan can start a fashion revolution on her own and we have PROOF

On the occasion of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s 40th birthday, we are taking a look back at all the times she’s managed to steal the show with her stylish outfits! Check it out
19696 reads Mumbai
There’s no one like Bebo and as much ‘fangirl’ vibes it gives, we are being a 100% accurate with this fact. The actress who is known to give some of the most iconic roles and has been in the industry for 20 years and in today she is also celebrating her 40th birthday. When we took a look back at her journey, it honestly feels like a lifetime of a fashion statement and making jaws drop, no matter what the event. 

We’ve seen Bebo rocking mini skirts and bralettes in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham to donning a Chaliya avatar in Tashan. She has also made jaws drop by embodying Geet in Jab We Met to turning Kalindi for Veere Di Wedding. You know Bebo is enough to make a statement and start a fashion revolution with her looks and the past is enough proof of it! So, today on the occasion of her birthday, we took a look back at some of our favourite fashion moments! 

When you talk about Bebo it is hard to miss her initial fashionable days when body dresses and gowns were her go-to. She looked her absolute best in them as her toned body was at display in some of the most stunning numbers!

kareena kapoor khan fashion style

You know she’s a diva when she owns up the room in literally any ensemble she walks in let alone the ramp. Over the years, she has made walking the ramp look effortless and no matter what she’s wearing you know all eyes are going to be on her!

You know she’s called the ‘Begum of Bollywood’ for a reason and boy does she make jaws drop! The actress who is known to create a statement in some of the most stunning ensembles does full justice to desi looks.

kareena kapoor khan fashion

kareena kapoor khan fashion

The Queen of pout looks her best self in her signature makeup look and when we talk about creating a fashion revolution, it is hard to miss her makeup looks over the years! 

While she does rock everything with that ‘Bebo oomph’ she has managed to stay relevant over the years all thanks to her ever-changing style and her unique way of adapting newer trends by the day! 

kareena kapoor khan fashion

Wishing this diva a fabulous 40!

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan makes 40 look FABULOUS in three different outfits; Yay or Nay?

Credits :instagram, getty images

