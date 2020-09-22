  1. Home
  2. fashion

Kareena Kapoor Khan cuts her ‘Super Mom’ cake in a two piece by House of Masaba; Yay or Nay?

Kareena Kapoor Khan makes yet another outfit change for her birthday and this time around she chose a two piece by House of Masaba. Check it out
15264 reads Mumbai
Kareena Kapoor Khan cuts her ‘Super Mom’ cake in a two piece by House of Masaba; Yay or Nay?Kareena Kapoor Khan cuts her ‘Super Mom’ cake in a two piece by House of Masaba; Yay or Nay?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The Begum of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan turned 40 yesterday and boy did she have a blast. The actress celebrated her birthday with her dashing hubby, Saif Ali Khan, her sister, Karisma Kapoor and a bunch of close family members who visited her house. While the quarantine has definitely spoiled all birthday plans, she seemed to have the most of her special day with her loved ones around her. While cutting cakes became a ritual yesterday, she served quite a lot of looks, I mean, it's Bebo and on her birthday, it's bound to happen! 

Today, we're back with yet another look and this time around it is by House of Masaba. The actress who is seen cutting another cake in the picture looks radiant as ever as she hides her growing pregnant belly in a loosely draped silhouette. Bebo opted for a draped skirt and top combo that kind of mimics a modern-day saree silhouette. The one-shouldered printed wonder in white was styled with a diamond necklace that bore two large emeralds in the front. Her pregnancy glow was clearly enough to steal the show so she skipped on makeup and went bare-faced! Adding to it, she smiled her way through it all while letting her hair down in soft waves. 

We love how fashionably laid back her outfit is and the prints bring an element of fun to the look! What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan makes 40 look FABULOUS in three different outfits; Yay or Nay?

Credits :instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Gauahar Khan reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Ronit Roy on being out of work, worked as Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, called junior artist in the untold story
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement