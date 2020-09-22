Kareena Kapoor Khan cuts her ‘Super Mom’ cake in a two piece by House of Masaba; Yay or Nay?

Kareena Kapoor Khan makes yet another outfit change for her birthday and this time around she chose a two piece by House of Masaba. Check it out

The Begum of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan turned 40 yesterday and boy did she have a blast. The actress celebrated her birthday with her dashing hubby, , her sister, Karisma Kapoor and a bunch of close family members who visited her house. While the quarantine has definitely spoiled all birthday plans, she seemed to have the most of her special day with her loved ones around her. While cutting cakes became a ritual yesterday, she served quite a lot of looks, I mean, it's Bebo and on her birthday, it's bound to happen!

Today, we're back with yet another look and this time around it is by House of Masaba. The actress who is seen cutting another cake in the picture looks radiant as ever as she hides her growing pregnant belly in a loosely draped silhouette. Bebo opted for a draped skirt and top combo that kind of mimics a modern-day saree silhouette. The one-shouldered printed wonder in white was styled with a diamond necklace that bore two large emeralds in the front. Her pregnancy glow was clearly enough to steal the show so she skipped on makeup and went bare-faced! Adding to it, she smiled her way through it all while letting her hair down in soft waves.

We love how fashionably laid back her outfit is and the prints bring an element of fun to the look! What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

