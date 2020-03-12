Kareena Kapoor Khan to Deepika Padukone: 10 celeb approved ways of reinventing a simple kurta this summer

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public/collage_5_0.jpg?itok=a2SpSf4Y

There is no denying that wearing the same silhouette can get monotonous. So here’s taking a look at your favourite Bollywood divas revamping the summer staple. Check it out!

No matter where you are headed, a kurta is every Indian girl’s go-to uniform for when the heat waves hit. A good ol’ kurta is an essential in every girl’s traditional wardrobe for its raging versatility and functionality. With the blazing summer sun looming over our heads, a simple cotton kurta might just come in handy. If you have already exhausted your supply of basic cotton kurtas and are bored of putting on the same quintessentially straight silhouette, maybe it’s time you experiment with the shape, colour or styling of this summer staple.

Ahead, our beloved Bollywood divas illustrate a detailed picture of how you can add that much needed oomph factor to the breezy silhouette. While kurtas are ideal for festive gatherings, pairing them with straight-fit pants and trench coats will easily make them daytime appropriate. Layer it with a leather jacket like Kareena Kapoor Khan or pull on a Banarasi silk brocade dupatta like . All the stunning ways of styling a simple kurta this summer will leave you spellbound. Here’s hoping you don’t have a dull fashion moment this summer.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Summer can make dressing up a cumbersome task. You want to deck up but you also want to be comfortable enough to deal with the scorching sun. If you find yourself in such a muddle, always look up to Kareena Kapoor. Her airport looks are the ultimate definition of comfort. This time the diva updated her basic cotton olive green kurta set with a black leather biker jacket. Edgy enough? The Good Newwz star topped off her look with a pair of white sneakers and shades.

Feeling weary after opting for the same silhouette on repeat is a common symptom among ardent fashion aficionados. Take cues from Sonam Kapoor and try your hand at an eccentric kurta this summer. Sonam opted for a yellow brocade kurta by Raw Mango. The design featured a front placket and v-shaped gathers at the waistline. Sonam elevated her look with an emerald green brocade jacket by the same brand.

Deepika Padukone

Right after her elaborate wedding festivities, Deepika Padukone stepped out along with her husband in a creation by Sabyasachi. The star opted for a simple beige kurta pairing it with a churidar of the same hue. Deepika lifted up her minimalistic outfit with a blazing red brocade dupatta, statement earrings and tan brown juttis.

Jonas

The ultimate summer kurta! The global style icon opted for a simple white silhouette featuring a stand collar and vibrant thread embellishment all over it. She paired her kurta with pristine white straight fit pants. If you are big on a no-fuss, no-muss summer wardrobe, Priyanka’s easy-breezy look will do wonders for you.

As kids we all must have had an earful on the importance of wearing mulmul during summers by our mothers and grandmothers. The lightweight and utterly soft fabric is a summer must have. Anushka Sharma sported a mulmul kurta with tactile polka dot detailing on her way to the airport. She paired her sheer white kurta with a pair of peach coloured straight-fit pants. A statement bag and good ol’ flats is all you need to elevate this simple yet gorgeous outfit.

Sara Ali Khan

There is absolutely no denying that Sara Ali Khan has an extremely soft corner for traditional Indian attires. Kurtas other than being comfortable can also be ultra-glamorous. Take cues from Sara Ali Khan on how to turn your summer must have appropriate for an evening soiree. For promoting her movie Kedarnath, the star opted for a glittery silver kurta and sharara pants by Anushka Khanna. The kurta featured a high-low hemline and silver sequin detailing.

For promoting her movie Kalank, Alia Bhatt donned some stunning ethnic outfits. But her marigold yellow kurta set by Manish Malhotra won our hearts. The fit and flare kurta featured intricate golden embroidery and small buttis all over it. She paired her kurta with yellow flared pants adorned with a delicate border.

Which diva sported the summer essential the best according to you? Comment below and let us know.

