Kareena Kapoor Khan to Deepika Padukone: 3 times celebs made a RISKY choice with their glamorous ensembles

B-Town’s leading ladies’ are always making sure all eyes are on them even if that requires them to step out of their comfort zone and opt for a daring ensemble.

Bollywood divas are all known for their glamorous looks and stunning ensembles. They are all known to grab eyeballs whether it is through their work or their gorgeous looks. The divas are often stepping out of their comfort zones and trying to get something new to the table even if it means making a daring choice.

Here we have 3 of our most favourite daring looks by leading ladies of Bollywood:

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo surely made heads turn as she attended the DeepVeer wedding reception in an embellished halter-neck gown. What stole the show was the backless detailing that was surely a bold choice. She styled it with her signature kohl-clad eyes and messy waves.

DP made a rather bold choice as she attended the iconic MET Gala for the first time. For her red carpet debut, she opted for a simple white slip-dress by Tommy Hilfiger. The dress was not so simple at the back as the backless detail was barely enough to hold the dress in place. Sleek bun, hair accessories and neutral makeup made for a great look!

When it comes to daring and risky choices, PeeCee seems to be the queen in that department. However, we’ll like this list to be limited to good and impactful ensembles as opposed to her 2020 Grammy’s plunging outfit. Our favourite from her daring collection includes this gorgeous back Galia Lahav creation. It had everything - mesh details, padded shoulder, plunging neckline and a slit that came up to her waist.

Which leading lady’s daring outfit is your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below.

