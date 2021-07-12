Kareena Kapoor Khan to Deepika Padukone: 5 Actresses that added a dash of glam to office wear

Take tips from our leading ladies and learn to not compromise on your style quotient even when you are at work.

Working from home has become a lifestyle now and all of us have gotten used to making our pajamas, our workwear. Now as things are slowly falling into place, workplaces are steadily opening up and working from home is coming to an end for a lot of us. Hence, you must keep your workwear in check. Formal looks are not necessarily easy to crack, but, in recent years, stylish takes on the look have definitely changed the fashion game. Mismatching, keeping it glam yet formal, as well as strong bold ensembles are paving the way for formal looks that can be easily translated into an ensemble that is best for meetings as well as a fashionable number. Now add a splash of bright colour and prints into your meeting wear and amp it up. Here, we have our favourite celebrities revving up the office looks.

If there is any actress who knows exactly how to add the right amount of funk into any outfit, it is Deepika Padukone. The actress was spotted in a stunning Loewe creation. She looked resplendent in a blue and white striped pantsuit that featured a blazer with black asymmetrical lapel detailings. It had a padded shoulder with matching flared pants. The Bollywood Mastani opted for bright neon orange point heels that added a pop of colour and long gold earrings.

Count on Sonam Kapoor Ahuja to add her own unique glam into any outfit. She slayed the formal look with a modern femininity as she was spotted in an effortless combination of traditional and contemporary. Her outfit featured a retro-looking orange and blue dress from Bhane that she paired with a blue blazer. The dress was cinched at the waist with a brown buckle belt that matched her boots and handbag. She added another touch of class to the look with her square-shaped spectacles.

Bhumi Pednekar brought the comfort factor into formal wear as she opted for a black blazer jacket by Hene that also bore a flowy fabric serving as a short train. The jacket featured power shoulders and a V-neckline. Bhumi styled it with a pair of matching cropped pants that added a unique touch. Ms. Pednekar completed the look with square-shaped gold earrings and tie-up black heels.

Vaani Kapoor took the pencil skirt trend up a notch as she was seen sporting a black knee-length leather skirt with a short front slit. She paired the skirt with a mustard blouse that featured exaggerated sleeves and buttons on the front. Vaani completed the look with a pair of strappy tie-up golden heels and ditched the accessories altogether.

Wearing the pantsuit without a shirt underneath has become a popular trend in formal wear. Kareena Kapoor Khan jumped into the trend as she stepped out in a purple pantsuit that featured risqué triangular cut-outs at the waist, showing off her midriff skin. The blazer bore a plunging neckline and was paired with matching loose trousers. Bebo amped up the look with a delicate neckpiece and neon yellow heels.

