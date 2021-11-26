Kareena Kapoor Khan to Deepika Padukone: 5 Actresses who wore head to toe pink outfits

The latest trend in the fashion world has undoubtedly been monochrome outfits. Wearing one colour from head-to-toe is what our divas are opting for these days. The colour pink has made a major comeback and our bollywood actresses are showing us just how to style pink from head-to-toe. Let’s learn how to slay an all-pink look from our divas.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped out in a comfortable yet fashionable outfit. The mother-of-two and Good Newwz star looked chic in a monotone outfit that featured a satin blouse with ruched sleeves that was neatly tucked into a pair of blush pink high-waist trousers that came with a broad belt attached to it. Bebo ensured her accessory game was strong as she paired this with white block heels, a black clutch and simple gold earrings.

Alia Bhatt

Alia was seen wearing a double-breasted off-shoulder pantsuit from Safiyaa that featured a plunging neckline. The Kamile jacket was full-sleeved and featured an overlapping bodice and black buttons. The matching Halluana trousers were flared but crisp. With this attire of hers, she gave us a formal look of the day.

Deepika Padukone

The Chhapaak actress made sure all eyes were on her as she stepped out in a monochromatic ensemble by Emilia Wickstead. For the night out, the actress kept it simple and cosy in a knitted turtle-neck sweater. She tucked it in a matching pair of cigarette pants that cropped around her ankles. Adding to the whole monochromatic look, she styled the look with matching strappy heels that added height to her already tall frame.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah wore pink wide-legged pants from the brand, Jacquemus. She balanced out the volume of her bottoms in a Helmat Lang sheer top. The actress completed the look with velvet skigh-high platforms in purple that kept the colour palette feminine and fresh. She accessorised her look with statement earrings and the slicked back braided hair made the attire look more sophisticated.

Janhvi Kapoor

When it comes to Janhvi Kapoor’s sartorial picks, one can never be sure of what to expect. The actress forwent her usual red carpet choice of a gown for an awards event, picking a bold pantsuit in a romantic shade of pink instead. She took things one step further by skipping the shirt, bringing attention to the blazer’s risqué neckline and the hooks that played peek-a-boo across the bodice. To style her look, the Dhadak actress looked to a pair of glittering pointed toe heels and multi-coloured statement earrings.

