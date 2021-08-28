Kareena Kapoor Khan to Deepika Padukone: 5 Essentials you need for your back to normalcy basic wardrobe

With people choosing to get vaccinated, the gradual unlock has begun and a lot of us have started getting back into our normal lives. This means dressing up and making a style statement. But we are going back to the basics with our clothing. We have accepted the norm core of life but still want to stay stylish. Here are all the essentials we need!

Basic Denim Jeans

Kriti Sanon

No wardrobe is complete without a pair of basic denim jeans. From skinny denims that have been a rage for over a decade to retro mom jeans and baggy jeans - denims are an essential. You can either dress them up with an embellished top and heels or dress them down with plain tees, crop tops and sneakers.

Kriti opted for a casual look by pairing her light blue ripped baggy denims with a colourful crochet crop top and white sneakers.

Plain White Shirt

There are infinite ways in which you can style a white shirt. For a casual look, you can roll up the sleeves and wear them with your jeans and for a modern look you can throw on a blazer over a white shirt. You can literally pair any bottoms with a classic white shirt.

Deepika left us all in complete awe as she paired her white shirt with black biker shorts and completed the look with a black waist bag and black sneakers.

Oversized Blazer

Sara Ali Khan

The oversized blazer trend has been raging and a lot of our celebs are slaying in it by adding a touch of street style to it. Blazers are no longer only a part of formal wear, they have trickled down into our everyday wardrobe. You can roll up the sleeves and wear a blazer with a printed tee and denims or you can wear it over a plain dress as an extra element.

Sara Ali Khan chose an edgy blush pink blazer-like oversized jacket and layered it over a black crop top and black denim shorts.

Graphic Printed Tee

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Another fashion trend that has been flourishing since over a decade now is a graphic printed tee, A relaxed fit printed tee tucked into your denims and layered with a blazer, or simply a tee with your favourite jeans, shorts or skirt is a great casual look for an everyday style.

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a knotted black graphic printed tee with blue ripped skinny jeans and added a dash of glam with big hoop earrings.

Plain Black Dress

A little black dress can work wonders no matter what era or decade you belong to. You can wear a body-hugging black dress with an oversized blazer or you can simply pair it with stilettos for a party look. On days when you want to dress casual, pair the dress with white sneakers and a crossbody bag.

Disha Patani is seen wearing a strappy black ruched dress that she has accessorised with a diamond necklace and stacks of rings.

