Kareena Kapoor Khan to Deepika Padukone: 5 super chic and stylish ways to style your jeans like a celebrity

Denim Jeans are a staple in every wardrobe and here’s how you can style them like a celebrity. Check it out

Jeans are that one piece of clothing that is a staple in every wardrobe. Men or women, all of them wear jeans and it has now become a classic. While trends do influence the cut and silhouette of the denim, they always become the go-to piece of clothing whenever we step out. Now, who better to take inspiration on how to style them than our stunning B-Town beauties? So, here we have 5 different ways for you to style your jeans like a celebrity:

Double Fever

What is better than just wearing denim? Wearing two of them. Denin on denim is the best way to look stylish without a lot of effort. It is easy to throw on and it definitely looks chic and stylish. Kareena Kapoor Khan, and are the divas who absolutely swear by it.

Classic Tee

If you are confused as to what to pair your denim jeans with, a classic tee is an answer. White or black, each of them look chic and effortless. It is the perfect thing to throw on when you are in a hurry. A pair of sneakers and a good arm-candy will make you look stylish just like a diva.

Neons

Neon is the latest obsession of Bollywood beauties and there’s no denying that! While neons are bright and colourful, pairing them with classic jeans tones it down while also keeping it trendy.

Now, to add a little quirk, you can style them with patchwork jeans just like Ananya did.

Jackets

Puffer jackets or jackets of any kind look the best on jeans. They are comfortable and definitely make a statement. Now, you can style it with a trendy pair of jeans like Anushka did or keep it classic in a boyfriend cut jeans like Deepika.

White Shirt

If you are not the fashionable kind and want to stick to the basic, a classic white shirt is your answer. A white shirt will match any kind of denim cut and cut down on your dilemma of ‘i don’t know what to wear with it’. If you are in a mood to dress up, style them with a pair of heels and a bright red lip.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :INSTAGRAM

Read More