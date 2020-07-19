Kareena Kapoor Khan to Deepika Padukone: 5 Times Bollywood divas opted for emerald green gowns on red carpets

From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Deepika Padukone, take a look at all the leading ladies who opted for the unusual shade to make for striking appearances.

On red carpets, stars make it a point to look their best. From their hair and makeup to their outfit, everything needs to be perfect and ensure they look striking, with all eyes on them.

One colour that is known to turn heads and make anybody in it look regal, is the emerald green shade. Whether in satin, silk, doused in glittery stones or just a simple material, green is one colour that stands out among the reds and blacks on the red carpet to make for an experimental yet glamorous look. Take a look at all the Bollywood celebrities who opted for emerald green outfits and stood out on red carpets.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

For the wedding reception of and , Bebo put her most fashionable foot forward and picked out a dazzling emerald green gown by Alexander Tirekhov that was also backless. Safe to say, she looked nothing short of a diva on the red carpet.

Deepika Padukone

In a cape dress by Brandon Maxwell at the Cannes Film Festival, Deepika graced the red carpet with eyeshadow that matched her outfit and her hair in a top knot, making for a sleek look. To add heat to it, her dress also bore a thigh-high slit that showed off her toned legs.

Kriti Sanon

For an awards show, Kriti opted for an emerald cut out gown made of velvet by Shantanu and Nikhil. It bore ruffles along her neck, showed off her toned waist and flattered her tall body all in one!

Nushrat Bharucha

Making for one of the riskiest looks so fat, Nushrat wore an emerald green dress by Yourself Akbar to an award show. It bore a slit that went up to her waist and was held together by two gold buckles!



At the Umang show a few years ago, Katrina Kaif too wore a simple emerald green gown by Roberto Cavalli. It hugged her figure and featured a short train.

Who according to you wore the green gown the best? Comment below and let us know.

