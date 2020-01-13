Kareena Kapoor Khan to Deepika Padukone: All the celeb fashion looks you have to update yourself with

Everyone wants to be the best in the business and so be it a gym look or an airport look, a red carpet look or a promotional event, our B'Town celebs just want to be the best.

Fashion has been evolving with every passing day. Our Bollywood celebrities have become extremely conscious of what they are wearing and who they are wearing. Everyone wants to be the best in the business and so be it a gym look or an airport look, a red carpet look or a promotional event, our B'Town celebs just want to be the best. So let's find out all the glamorous and note-worthy looks of our favorite actors from the day gone by.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is back in the bay after holidaying in London. The actress opted for a relaxed black silk pajama suit. Her look included an easy black shirt which she teamed up with relaxed pants. Kareena styled her look with tan beige ankle length boots, black tinted sunglasses, brushed down hair and a hint of nude lipstick. We like!

Deepika Padukone stepped out in the city yesterday. The actress stayed true to her most trusted designer as she opted for a Sabyasachi ensemble. Deepika’s look included a mustard yellow ankle length kurta featuring full sleeves and a high neckline. She teamed it with a matching churidaar and plain dupatta. The Chhapaak actress styled her look with her signature sleek low hair bun, deep brown smokey eyes, thick brows, nude lips, chunky earrings and golden stilettos. We love how inspite of being a minimal look it still works out so well, painting a pretty picture!

Next on our list is the sultry Malaika Arora. Malaika opted for a cropped latex tube top which she teamed up with a pair of black high waisted trousers. Arora threw in a mustard hued open trench coat to add a hint of colour. Malaika styled her look with a clean sleek ponytail, nude lips, minimal makeup and diamond studded layered neckpiece. Edgy style on point!

Pooja Hegde

The beautiful Pooja Hegde is busy promoting her South film, The actress looked red hot she stepped out in a red pantsuit. Her look included a red peplum jacket with a flowy floor length cape. She teamed her jacket with a pair of red trousers. Pooja styled her look with center parted brushed open hair, filled in brows, heavy mascara eyes and a bold red lip.

Tis the season of film promotions and we are so sure that we’ll have back to back glamourous looks being served to us by our favourite stars. Let’s see what the days to come have in store for us. Whose look was your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion & Beauty, follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :PINKVILLA

Read More