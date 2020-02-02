Kareena Kapoor Khan to Deepika Padukone: ALL the celebrity looks from yesterday you need to look at right now

Check out who wore what from the day gone by!

Fashion today goes hand-in-hand with celebrities' everyday looks. When they step out, our Bollywood leading ladies don't hesitate in putting their most fashionable foot forward. Dressing up for the airport and run errands around the city, is one of the easiest ways for B-town's ladies to give us a look to fawn over. Check out all the looks from yesterday!



The actress took to her Instagram to share a delectable new look. The actress picked out what seemed like a black bandhgala that she wore over a simple crisp white suit. Black leggings, matching stilettos and statement gold earrings completed her look. Deepika's hair was slicked back to perfection. Kohl-lined and winged eyes, loads of mascara, filled-in brows and a neutral brown lip completed the actress' look that we love!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

the actress played showstopper for designer and close friend Manish Malhotra. The mother-of-one and powerhouse of talent, strutted the runway in a glamorous grey and silver lehenga created by the designer. The high-waisted grey number featured sheer silver layer over it. It began with a thick waist-band and flowed easily into a skirt with a floor-sweeping train. This bore loads of embroidery in white with a scalloped border that separated the lower shimmery pattern from the above. Bebo's blouse featured a deep, plunging neckline cut sleeves which had scalloped loose threads. To further amp up the look, she opted for a statement neckpiece, also one of the designer's creations.

For the airport, Bhatt picked out a sky blue tiered dress. She paired this with brown cowboy boots and a denim jacket to keep warm. The actress kept her makeup to a bare minimum with basic foundation doing the trick to ensure she looked fresh and young.

Sara Ali Khan

The Love Aaj Kal actress who is busy promoting her film, went all out and gave us two spectacular looks yesterday. Her first outfit was a funky, quirky dress. The off-shoulder number featured an array of prints and colours on it and bore a plunging, sweetheart neckline. She accessorised with a large, statement, evil-eye ring and completed her look with kohl-lined eyes and styled hair.

For her next look at the airport, Sara picked out her go-to outfit and looked comfortable as ever. A blue salwar suit with block prints on paired with a white palazzo pant, made for an easy-breezy look.

Ananya Panday

At the airport, Panday looked like she meant business! She opted for a grey pantsuit that she paired with a matching crop top. A matching statement belt and black buttons with her hair styled in a poker-straight manner and left loose, completed her look.

As she attended 's party, Ananya switched it up and picked out a white micro-mini dress that showed off her toned legs. The dress by I Love pretty featured large, balloon sleeves and a statement belt. Well-done makeup, defined eyes, rosy cheeks and poker-straight hair completed her look for the event.

Who according to you was the best dressed celebrity from yesterday? Comment below and let us know.

