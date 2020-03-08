Kareena Kapoor Khan to Deepika Padukone: All the chic celebrity looks from yesterday you NEED to look at

From fun summer dresses to chic flared jeans - check out all the celebrity looks from yesterday that need your immediate attention.

Today, nobody seems to shell out fashion goals the way Bollywood celebrities do. Whether they are heading to the airport, out for a party, a red carpet event or even just to each other's homes, nobody dresses up as well as they do. But it is not just their outfits that are on point. Everything from their hair and makeup to accessories, do the trick and ensure all eyes are on them while they set new trends and sport the latest designer wear. Check out all the celebrity looks from yesterday that got all the attention.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Managing to pull off the ultimate chic look, Bebo picked out a simple white summer dress. She beat the heat in the air number that featured a high neck and balloon sleeves. It also hugged her slim waist. Kareena chose to accessorise with a pair of tan stilettos and a matching large clutch that she carried in her hand. Kohl-lined eyes and her favourite nude lips completed the diva's look.



Known for her off-duty looks, Deepika Padukone picked out a trendy outfit in the form of lose denim jeans and a crisp white simple tee that was knotted at her waist. Making for a trendy yet chic look, Deepika pulled her hair back into a low bun and opted for large sunnies and casual white sneakers to complete her look.

Karisma Kapoor

All dolled up, Karisma Kapoor looked like a floral wonder in an outfit by Prabal Gurung. The actress's dress bore noodle straps and featured an array of floral prints in multiple colours, complete with a thigh-high slit. Her hair was pulled back into a tight braid and purple laden eyeshadow completed the actress' look for the day.

