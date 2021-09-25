Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone to Anushka Sharma: 6 Celebs who rocked the organza desi look

As much as the festive season is fun, choosing a stylish outfit every year is not a piece of cake. Traditional outfits can be really dreadful and tiresome, so if this festive season you want to keep things light and breezy, but also stylish, then opt for a glamorous organza saree or a lehenga. Here we have a B-town divas giving some desi tips.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The sizzling mommy in town, Kareena Kapoor Khan has always left us spellbound with her on-screen and off-screen looks. She certainly means it when she says ‘Main apni favourite hoon’ as she was spotted in a custom hand-painted organza powder blue ‘Bebo’ saree by Picchika. The actress paired the saree with a matching bustier and statement earrings. This breezy saree makes the perfect choice for any daytime rituals or a bridesmaids brunch.

Katrina is definitely the Queen of florals! She looked resplendent as she stepped out in a black floral lehenga by Sabyasachi. The organza lehenga was embellished in red and white roses and featured the signature Sabyasachi band at the waist. To balance the strong print out, Kaif wore her lehenga skirt with a simple black full-sleeved blouse. The Sooryavanshi actress accessorised the look with a chunky choker.

Organza sarees are one of the biggest trends and Deepika rocked this ethereal piece with grace. She dolled-up in a multi-coloured organza saree by Payal Khandwala. The silk organza saree was adorned in uninterrupted signature pleats and a striking poppy graphic in brilliant and soothing yellow, green, blue and blush pink shades. She teamed the saree with a bright yellow sleeveless blouse featuring pleated details and a turtleneck. The actress sealed the look with turquoise-blue drop earrings and sleek diamond rings.

Anushka Sharma looked like she walked right out of heaven as she chose a minty green Sabyasachi floral saree. The lightweight saree was decked in floral print in the shades of peach and was teamed with a matching plain sleeveless blouse. The actress added an extra dose of glam to the look by accessorising it with long statement earrings.

Alia looked magical as she chose a printed red saree from the label Picchika. The drape featured black botanical prints hand painted on its silk organza base, and was topped off with gota patti work. The star teamed the saree with a simple sleeveless blouse. She skipped the heavy jewellery and opted for nothing but a pair of gold jhumkas with her outfit.

Ananya Panday

Ananya chose a gold lehenga for Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding. The silver-meets-gold lehenga by Abhinav Mishra was embellished in mirror work all over. While the outfit had an ivory organza base, the metallic sheen on the fabric made it look pale gold. It featured a sleeveless blouse decked in intricate mirror work paired with a skirt that was peppered with the classic craftsmanship technique. The ensemble also comprised a chiffon dupatta. The young actress ditched the necklace this time and chose statement chandbali earrings with a stack of kadas and a ring.

Which desi organza look would you opt for this festive season? Let us know in the comments below.

