Kareena Kapoor Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood inspired beauty looks to try this New Year’s Eve

We just have 5 days to go before the year comes to a close. It is safe to say that 2019 just went by a jiffy. To be honest, we don’t know where the whole year just flew by. This year too was super high on fashion and style. With New Year being just around the corner, you deserve to step out and party in style, looking your very best. We've brought to you celebrity inspired makeup looks which you can try out when you step out on New Year's Eve.

Jonas

Eyes can literally speak a lot! If you’re wanting to keep your entire look subtle with a dash of glamour then this look is just what you’re looking for. Pick a mauve lip, team it with loads of mascara and add a hint of shimmer eyeshadow. We approve!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Since it is New Years Eve, sequins is definitely a top pick. Sequins as we all know is already a major attention stealer. We suggest you go the Kareena way and let your eyes do all the talking when it comes to makeup. Opt for a clear face with nude lips and dusted white golden eyeshadow. This one is definitely going to garner you a lot of compliments.

Can a glamorous makeup look ever be complete without a red lip? If you want to go all out and feel dressy then opt for a bold red lip just like Padukone. DP has perfectly balanced her red lip with a hint of shine on her eyes. We like!

Let’s just all agree that we absolutely crush over smokey eyes. They are fun, seductive and super glamorous. If you just want your eye to steal the thunder go down the Katrina road. Pick smokey eyes with loads of mascara and a muted lip.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan looks absolutely gorgeous with or without makeup. The stunner made heads turn as she stepped out for Kareena Kapoor Khan's Christmas bash. Sara showed us that less is more and we completely sync in with that thought.

Janhvi Kapoor

She is definitely one who is a self-confessed sucker for highlighters. In this particular look Janhvi has done her own makeup. If you're opting for a brighter hue outfit just like the 22 year old actress then make sure your makeup is minimal. Opt for light smokey eyes, soft lips and shiny glamorous cheeks.

Ananya Panday

We really have to thank Kim Kardashian West for debuting the wet hair look at the MET Gala this year. This New Year's Eve, follow suit and opt for a sultry wet hair look. Also, just like Ananya use dollops of highlighter and let your skin shine so that the year to come is brighter too.

New Year is a time to let down your hair, feel all pretty and welcome the year to come in style. So pick one of the above mentioned beauty looks and bring in 2020 with a lot of glamour.

Whose look was your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

