Kareena Kapoor Khan to Deepika Padukone: Celeb approved TIMELESS jewellery pieces to shop for this Dhanteras

With the oncoming of Dhanteras, if you're wondering what to splurge on this year, we have you covered! Take inspiration from these divas on all the jewellery you can pick out this festive season.

The festive season is in full swing! Despite the pandemic, spirits aren't too damp and the idea of finally getting to dress up and look good, has everybody excited. Before Diwali, there are a number of other smaller festivals that are auspicious. Dhanteras is one such auspicious occasion when purchasing precious metals and stones is deemed lucky. If you are wondering what to splurge on this Dhanteras, Bollywood celebrities have you covered! Here are some jewellery pieces that not only make a statement but are also timeless, perfect for any occasion!

Earrings and necklace set - Tara Sutaria

For a complete ethnic look, nothing better than an ethnic choker which is currently a raging trend. To go with it, pick out a pair of matching earrings as well, that you can wear together to events, looking your grandest best!

Polki necklace - Kareena Kapoor Khan

One of the most timeless jewels, that can be worn to literally any occasion and look fabulous, is polki. Kareena Kapoor Khan's layered polki necklace has a modern and sophisticated touch to it while still keeping it traditional.

Silver chaandbaalis - Kriti Sanon

Invest in a pair of statement silver chaandbalis like Kriti Sanon's mirror work earrings. To make the look stand out, pair it with a darker shade outfit like Kriti did. Chaandbaalis are timeless and never seem to go out of style!

Studded necklace -

For a more rustic look, pick out a vintage looking piece with multiple different stones attached to it. Anushka paired this colourful studded choker necklace with a colourful embroidered top for an unusual yet striking look.

Diamond earrings -

If you don't want to load up on accessories and pick out just one statement piece, Deepika Padukone's turquoise blue oversized earrings with diamond-encrusted borders should do the trick! It is perfect to elevate a simple look and give it a regal touch!

Gold chaandbaalis -

If there is one metal that always looks royal and regal, it is gold. Paired with literally any colour, the metal is timeless and perfect for grand occasions to make a statement. Katrina Kaif's gold chaandbaalis with red and red stones as well as diamonds makes for a great investment this Dhanteras.

Maang tikka -

One of the most underrated jewellery pieces that is usually brought out only on grand occasions, is the maang tikka. You can never go wrong with a gold choice like that of Alia Bhatt's. But when styling this piece, ensure you don't go with heavy earrings or a necklace so that the attention remains on this accessory.

Which one are you going to invest in this Dhanteras? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Alia Bhatt: When striped sarees were a HIT in Bollywood

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×