From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif; KEY trends which ruled the fashion scene in 2019

This year has clearly been a power-packed one with all the B-Town divas making sure they are on top of their fashion game. This surely resulted in trends that got popular at the drop of a hat. Check it out.

The year is almost coming to an end and if you are like us, you need to hear this - ‘Yes, it is coming to an end and even we did not realise how fast the year went by’. So, we took a look back and while being the kind of fashion enthusiasts that we are, we have jotted down the key trends that did take the year by a storm. From sequins to drapes, the year was clearly a power-packed one with B-Town celebrities pushing their fashion limits to a whole new level. In the past 365 days, Bollywood divas did not hesitate a bit of experimentation as they stepped away from their usual signature styles. From whacky prints to dainty jewellery, here are the key trends that ruled the fashion scene this year.

EVERYTHING NEON

The colour neon was surely one of the major highlights of the year(pun intended!). Not just Bollywood, but celebrities around the world have loved neon to its absolute maximum. From accesories to makeup and shoes, the bright hue was a part of everyone’s wardrobe and there’s no denying that!

SHIMMERY SEQUINS

After the big neon outburst, we had sequins that took Bollywood by a storm. From sarees to mini dresses, everyone had shimmery sequins on their mind. Not just that, but sequins were worn at almost every occasion from talk shows, red carpets to even promotional events.

PANTSUITS

Well, this one being on the list clearly does not come by as a surprise. Pantsuits have clearly ruled the year and there’s no denying that! From red carpets appearances to airport lobbies, the powerful attire has been everyone’s favourite. Not just that, this year we also saw B-Town divas giving their own twist to the classic attire.

SILK SAREES

As much as people loved their pantsuits, this year was clearly a year of sarees. Traditional drapes like Kanjeevaram and raw silk sarees definitely created a great impact on how the millennials saw Indian attires.

CONCEPT SAREES

While traditional sarees were part of every celebrity wardrobe, the complete opposite of it was concept sarees and B-Town divas did not hesitate to it a try. From drapes with belts to styling it with palazzo pants, this year has seen it all.

SHOES WITH EVERYTHING

The last 365 days were all about making a statement while being comfy. Most divas ditched their heels for trendy sneakers. Have a look for yourself:

MICRO BAGS

While the clothing trends were enough to make a statement, this year we saw bags doing the same. As the year gradually came to an end, the bags started getting smaller and smaller and only remained as a statement accessory.

CHOKER NECKLACES

Moving on to accesories, traditional chokers have been all the rage this year. No festive season was complete without divas accessorising their attires with them. From Kareena Kapoor Khan, , to Janhvi Kapoor, this accessory was a clear winner this year.

LAYERED NECKLACES

Another accessory trend this year, layered necklaces were literally part of everyone’s ensemble this year. They were worn with casual attires and even date night dresses. Layered necklaces were clearly the easiest way to elevate a simple attire.

TINY SUNGLASSES

Along with the micro bag trend, we also saw celebrities sporting the tiny sunglasses with most of their attires.

Which trend was your favourite this year? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :PINKVILLAINSTAGRAM

Read More