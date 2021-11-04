Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone to Kiara Advani: 8 divas who showed how to turn up the glam this Diwali

It's never too late to have yourself dressed up with oodles of cheer. Let Diwali bring with it all the supreme blessings and give you reasons to go all glam this week. Can't think of an ensemble that can please you all day? Sarees are always a winner and we're sure you've saved a few of your favourites for this festival. Time to let these do the cut for you.

Into perfection? We got the best inspiration for you. Shaleena Nathani showed us how to style a simply gorgeous Sabyasachi floral printed saree with utmost elegance. For Deepika Padukone, she chose the drape that came with exaggerated pallu and had tassels to add a contemporary charm. Having teamed it with a matching strappy blouse and a statement choker, her desi look was well signed off.

Who doesn’t love a saree that can pack a regal punch? Tanya Mehta picked out Rs. 24,800 Brooklyn red saree from Kshitij Jalori for Madhuri Dixit. The silk satin crepe saree was all hearts with digitally printed multi-coloured stripes. It was clubbed with a sleeveless green blouse, peep-toe shimmery heels, jewellery such as fingerings, bangles, teardrop earrings, and a necklace prettified with pearls that looked wholesome and how!

The pastel power never grows old and trust us just one saree isn’t enough. Katrina Kaif was styled by Ami Patel recently in an Anita Dongre blue chiffon saree which was partnered with a blouse that was accentuated with sequin embroidery. It was beautifully accessorised with all show-stealing jewellery. But, the teal blue eyeshadow left us swooning a little too much.

With something as supremely majestic as a Kanchipuram saree, you needn’t scour for any other reference. Here’s what the best look is made up of and who is better than the advocate of desi ensembles? Kangana Ranaut opted for a black and orange saree from Madhurya Creations. This handloom silk saree features a gold zari and broad borders. The Rs. 64,999 worth of saree looked beyond perfect when sealed off with a half-sleeved blouse, choker necklace, and jhumkas.

If there’s one print that stays epic forever it has to be polka dots. Our desi girl, Priyanka Chopra Jonas never settles with ensembles that fail to impress, and here’s when the chic saree got her to make a case. This Sabyasachi attire appeared in a white and red combo which was combined with a full-sleeved blouse. Her statement earrings and fingerings added no fuss but looked absolutely stunning.

Turn on the desi mode and stay brighter than the whole bunch of crackers. Here’s Kareena Kapoor Khan giving us all a case in point in Masaba Gupta’s saree. The blend of yellow and pink was all ready to make a statement in the form of a silk saree that bore jacquard print. A matching pink half-sleeved silk blouse and gold earrings looked instantly fabulous.

Pep up the festive spirit in you with a saree that looks nothing but promising. Alia Bhatt’s striped saree can make it all come true. The Sabyasachi ensemble was alluringly blessed with a burst of colours that were divided by stripes. Adding to its existing striking aesthetic were the scrappy blouse and dangling earrings that showed us how to channel the inner diva in us.

Your closet craves a change of colour too. Green can make you look flawlessly dressed up without having to put up with extra thoughts. For now, Kiara Advani’s sheer light green saree from Torani can work up a pretty look for you. The organza number was designed with aari work and had white scalloped borders. Eka Lakhani rounded out the look for the starlet with a floral printed sleeveless blouse with deep-neck, jhumkas, and pink bangles.

Whose saree is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

