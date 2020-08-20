Kareena Kapoor Khan to Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon: Offbeat blouses that are enough to create a STATEMENT

A blouse can make or break the look and the leading ladies of Bollywood know this fact quite well. Here are a few offbeat numbers that stole the show

Whether you're wearing a saree or a lehenga the blouse is one of the most important pieces. The style and silhouette of the blouse determine the look and to be honest, it holds the weird power to make or break the look. It can either take you to a traditional route or go all the way modern. No matter what the drape, blouses are as important as any other element in the look. So, while the festive season is upon us, we have a few offbeat blouses that will make you stand out from the crowd. Did we tell you that they are all celebrity-approved?

Queen of straps

Turn your desi saree into a modern one with just a gorgeous blouse like this one. Strappy blouses are perfect for evening events and even parties. They can turn even the simplest of sarees into a glamorous one!

One-shoulder wonder

One-shoulder blouses have been all the rage lately. It not only gives a strapless feel but also holds your drape well. It's modern yet contemporary and is sure to make heads turn.

Strapless creations

Just like one-shoulder wonders, strapless creations are just one step ahead of the game. Tube tops can be turned into blouses and mix-matching is the way to go!

Pro tip: Invest in a few neutral shades of blouses that go well with your colour palette and you can always play dress-up with them. You will not need to get a custom blouse made for every saree you buy.

One up!

Jackets in place of blouses have become immensely popular. Just drape a saree and top it off with a matching jacket. This not only creates a modern statement but makes you stand out of the crowd.

Plunging necklines

Plunging necklines are a risky choice to make and while you're going all out desi, a little bit of a bold move can always be appreciated. If you need style cues in this department, 's Sabyasachi look is the way to go!

Backless tie-ups

Desi in the front and party in the back, this blouse silhouette is fun and flirty. It works best on days when you want all eyes on you. I mean, just look at that!

Balloon Sleeves

As vintage as it sounds, balloon sleeves do manage to make a statement when your saree is as simple as you can imagine. Make sure to elevate your blouse game when your drape is not enough to steal the show!

What are your thoughts about it? Which offbeat blouse would you choose? Let us know in the comments section below.

