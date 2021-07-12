Kareena Kapoor Khan to Deepika Padukone: Let these stylish Bollywood beauties drive away your Monday blues

Blue has always been associated with feeling sad and dull but count on these stylish Bollywood celebrities to make it look fashionable. Check it out

Blue is the one colour that is often associated with sadness and dullness. But, when it comes to Bollywood celebrities, they know all the right ways to make a statement and the blue hue seems to be their favourite. Right from gowns to keeping things trendy in monochromatic ensembles, actresses have always made sure to make a statement in blue and we have enough proof.

First up we have Kareena Kapoor Khan who time and again picks out some of the most stunning royal blue outfits. While her sequin dress did make quite a lot of heads turn, this gorgeous blue satin number still stands to be our favourite. The actress wore it on vacation with her husband, and it’s clearly one of the most stunning blue gowns.

, on the other hand, went all out with shades of blue and this monochromatic look is definitely a fashionable treat. The actress let the outfit do all the talking and kept the rest of her look simple.

Coming to a desi look, stole the show in this palazzo saree. The new-age outfit is perfect for every millennial out there and the actress took it a notch higher with her contrasting pink jewellery and it is one of the best ways to make a statement.

Blue seems to be a go-to for and her floral lehenga still tops quite a lot of desi look charts. The actress picked out this floral skirt in the blue hue that bore pockets while she paired with with a darker hued blouse. With a statement necklace and a matching dupatta, Kat rounded off her look!

Moving away from the desi looks, Sara Ali Khan went all out with her puffy blue number. She picked out the tulle dress for a red carpet event that bore a high-low hemline. With a messy ponytail and neutral makeup, Sara rocked the blue gown like a pro!

