Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood actors cannot get over the 'BLOB' haircut

The beauty about fashion is that it keeps changing and evolving with every passing moment. The phases keep coming and fading but fashion lives it up to the fullest. There have been a phase when being curvy was the thing and then came the waif and now it's all about body positivity and just being the way we are. Similarly, a lot is defined by hair and makeup too. Infact, decades and eras are recognised with the help of these very aesthetics.

We all remember the 60s with their fringes, 70s and 80s with their bouffant hairstyle and the whole messy perfectly curled hairstyle till 2000s. Hairstyles have always played an extremely role when it comes to lives in general and especially films. Times now however are changing rapidly. We are moving into the less fussy and more on the go lifestyle. One doesn't really have the time to invest in keeping their mane happy and at bay. We like to keep it free and so to speak, 'modern'.

With 2019 coming to a close, it is not just a year but a whole decade which is coming to a close. Given the whole 10 year challenge hoop-la, we can easily identify the hair transformation our female leads have undergone only to realise that most of them are sailing in the same boat. Like we mentioned earlier, gone are the days when everyone would indulge in a full blown regime, right now is about speed tacking everything. Who can forget the great Anna Wintour and Victoria Beckham's bob, right? Well trust our Bollywood divas to give their own touch to it. B'Town actresses have started with their own version of the hairstyle which is called the 'Blob' i.e. the long bob. The one to join this ever growing list is none other than .