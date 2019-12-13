Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood actors cannot get over the 'BLOB' haircut
We all remember the 60s with their fringes, 70s and 80s with their bouffant hairstyle and the whole messy perfectly curled hairstyle till 2000s. Hairstyles have always played an extremely role when it comes to lives in general and especially films. Times now however are changing rapidly. We are moving into the less fussy and more on the go lifestyle. One doesn't really have the time to invest in keeping their mane happy and at bay. We like to keep it free and so to speak, 'modern'.
With 2019 coming to a close, it is not just a year but a whole decade which is coming to a close. Given the whole 10 year challenge hoop-la, we can easily identify the hair transformation our female leads have undergone only to realise that most of them are sailing in the same boat. Like we mentioned earlier, gone are the days when everyone would indulge in a full blown regime, right now is about speed tacking everything. Who can forget the great Anna Wintour and Victoria Beckham's bob, right? Well trust our Bollywood divas to give their own touch to it. B'Town actresses have started with their own version of the hairstyle which is called the 'Blob' i.e. the long bob. The one to join this ever growing list is none other than Deepika Padukone.
We all are aware of Deepika's love for long tresses. However, the tamasha actress bid adieu to them about a week ago and has been flaunting her new hairstyle and basking in all the compliments.
Anushka Sharma has been one of the first actresses who started off with this hairdo. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress is known for her laid back and chic avatar so this hairstyle was no surprise.
Kareena Kapoor Khan too is a part of this famous troop. The jab We met actress however, has opted for a slightly longer blob but it still looks so Parisian.
Alia Bhatt is next on our list. The 26 year old is winning us over with her easy going hairstyle.
This hairstyle is surely going places and one which is becoming quite popular on a day to day basis - we approve it. Who do you think is pulling it off way too well? Comment below and let us know.
Comments
Whoa that face of KKK in that pic. Scary
