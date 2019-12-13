Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra: Polka dots is officially the new cool in Bollywood

With the polka dot trend gaining momentum, we've jotted down a list of celebrities who have happily flaunted this trend in the recent past. Let's have a look.

Fashion is cyclic and it is this very phenomenon that makes it all the more special. We have been blessed with some of the best design and style aesthetics. 60s decade was a period of uber classic and chic silhouettes, patterns and styles. It seems like our leading Bollywood ladies have taken fancy to this specific trend in particular. Polka dots have lived through out and out in the 'retro' hemisphere. The prints seem to have been taking the fashion world by storm and no one is complaining.

The Bollywood brigade as usual are the first ones to bring runway styles on to the streets. 2019 has been a year of major fashion highs. From pulling off the neon trend to being clad in sequin sarees with tiny bralettes to winning the world over with the most boss lady like pantsuits, the year was a complete win win. With the polka dot trend gaining momentum, we've jotted down a list of celebrities who have happily flaunted this trend in the recent past. Let's have a look.

Deepika Padukone is one of the few leading ladies who can make almost anything work. The diva who is a self confessed Sabyasachi fan opted for yet another outfit by the acclaimed designer. Deepika opted for a hot pink polka dot ensemble featuring a long kurta paired with flared palazzos and a long flowy cape. We love how she styled her look with a pair of chunky earrings and bangles! Pure love!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

One just cannot have a list and not have Kareena Kapoor Khan on it. The diva won us over when she stepped out for a Diwali party. Kareena picked a deep black cotton blouse and lehenga which she paired with a green dupatta. Choker neckpiece with brushed open hair and black bindi completed her stunning look.

Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas's love for sarees is known to the World. The stunner opted for a red and white polka dot saree by the man of the hour, Sabyasachi. The former Miss World styled her look with full sleeves red blouse, a sleek low bun, black bindi, chandbalis and a red pout. We are crushing over this look majorly.

Alia Bhatt is next on our list. The 26 year old opted for a green ensemble yet again by Sabyasachi (Our favourite designer sure does have a thing for polka dots). Her green outfit featured full sleeves lehenga with a high neck which she teamed up with a pair of flared palazzo pants and dupatta. Sleek low bun with chandbalis and a black bindi completed her look.



is next on our list. In true retro style Sonakshi opted for a red and white polka dot dress with exaggerated bouffant sleeves and a knot detail around the waist. We like how she kept her hair and makeup to a minimal and let her outfit do all the talking. Love it!

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is next on our list. The diva looks gorgeous as she dolled up for a Diwali bash. Sara opted for a short red kurta with elaborated scattered polka dot like embroideries all over it. We like how polka dots were beautifully used in an ethnic wear with zari and embroidery at play.

Who do you think aced the polka dot ensemble the best? Comment below and let us know.

